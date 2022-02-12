Jordan Foster (left) was one to impress in Ely City's 2-2 draw with Kirkley & Pakefield at the Demcom Stadium. - Credit: Nick Bowman

Ely City fought back from what was labelled as an “unacceptable” first half to earn a well-deserved league point.

After going behind twice at home to Kirkley & Pakefield today (Saturday), the Robins levelled twice to record a fourth 2-2 draw in six Eastern Counties Premier Division games.

Ely joint-manager Luke McAvoy was disappointed with his side’s first half display, but was pleased with how they recovered after the break.

“The first half was unacceptable; at half-time, we told the lads a few home truths and second half, we played with more aggression,” he said.

“We offered fight, togetherness, much more desire wanting to do the dirty work and the basics but left themselves too much to do.”

GOAL! @ElyCityFC 0-1 @KPFCROYALS: From a goal kick, K&P clear up top as Kyle Haylock is found through on goal. He rounds ‘keeper Reynolds and slots into the net. The visitors pounce first. 23’ #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) February 12, 2022

Ely went behind to a Kyle Haylock strike on 23 minutes, before Luke Young’s whipped free-kick deceived visiting goalkeeper Jordan Smith midway through the second half.

GOAL! @ElyCityFC 1-1 @KPFCROYALS: Young strikes! He takes a free-kick on the left and the wind curls it towards goal. Goalkeeper Smith comes out to claim, but horribly misjudges the flight of the ball and into the net it goes. Ely level! 64’ #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) February 12, 2022

GOAL! @ElyCityFC 1-2 @KPFCROYALS: It’s the Haylock show for the visitors. He evades a couple of tackles in midfield to find Barber on the left. He then loops a cross onto the head of Haylock who nods into the far corner past Reynolds. 72’ #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) February 12, 2022

Haylock then netted to head the visitors back in front.

But Ryan Gibbs’ 81st-minute tap-in gave City, who then saw Taylor Hastings sent off in stoppage time for a late tackle, a share of the spoils at the Demcom Stadium.

GOAL! @ElyCityFC 2-2 @KPFCROYALS: Gibbs is there! The striker is running towards the back post to get on the end of a Townshend cross from the left. The cross is pinpoint, and all Gibbs has to do is tap home, which he does with ease. Ely back all-square! 81’ #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) February 12, 2022

The Robins are now unbeaten in six of their last seven games in all competitions, but McAvoy remains frustrated.

“Their ‘keeper made a great save at the end to stop us from winning the game, but if we won it, I don’t think it would have been fair on Kirkley,” said McAvoy.

“One week we’re good, like the Mulbarton win, then we turned in two average performances since which is frustrating.

“But credit to the lads second half; they got something out of the game and didn’t give up.”

What looked liked a certain Ely goal denied spectacularly by Smith. Foster finds Townshend in the K&P penalty box. He then finds Tait whose shot is tipped over by the goalkeeper. 90’+1 #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) February 12, 2022

Taylor Hastings slides in on a K&P player on the right. Didn’t look very good at all. Sent off by the referee. “You don’t know what you’re doing” sung by a cluster of the home supporters here. 90’+6 #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) February 12, 2022

McAvoy feels the team has taken “a few steps back” in the last couple of weeks, which includes a 4-0 defeat at Woodbridge Town on February 5.

He hopes Ely can show a repeat of their second half showing against Kirkley & Pakefield when they host Hadleigh United next Saturday, 3pm.

Hadleigh are managed by ex-Robins player Steve Holder, who will be looking for a much-needed victory at his former club.

“Our performance and intensity levels have dropped and I think some of it is down to poor preparation,” McAvoy added.

“We went to Hadleigh and won 3-0, so they’ll want to put that right.

“If we can play like second half with that desire and intensity, we’ve got a chance and hopefully start getting good performances back.”

*Soham Town Rangers went down 2-1 at title chasers Halesowen Town in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands on Saturday.

They visit Daventry Town on February 19, 3pm.

Ely City: Harry Reynolds; Ash Walter, Brett Wyman (sub Dom Hunt, 90’+3), Josh Townshend, Tom Williams, Taylor Hastings, Luke Young (sub Josh Revell, 73’), Adam Capel, Ryan Gibbs, Ben Tait, Jordan Foster.

Unused sub: Callum Chambers-Shaw.

Cautions: Ely City – Reynolds, Wyman, Townshend.

Sent off: Ely City – Hastings.

Man of the match: Ben Tait.

Referee: Mr Jack Coupar.

Attendance: 100.