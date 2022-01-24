Winless run 'not a concern' for Ely City despite late derby day leveller
- Credit: Nick Bowman
Luke McAvoy believes victories will come if Ely City continue to play like they are, despite conceding a derby day lead in stoppage time.
The Robins held a 2-1 lead at March Town on Saturday, before a last minute equaliser from Sam Green ensured both sides shared a point from a thrilling game.
Ely are now six Eastern Counties Premier Division games without a win, a run stretching back to November 20.
“The winless run is not a concern; we’ve been playing well but we’ve been unlucky,” said joint-boss McAvoy.
“A draw was probably a fair result as both teams didn’t deserve to lose, or win, through poor defending.
“But it was very eventful and a great advert for this level of football.”
Ryan Gibbs struck Ely in front on 49 minutes, before Craig Gillies poked March level seven minutes later.
Robins captain Tom Williams’ second half strike was believed to be enough to earn all three points before Green pounced for the hosts, even after goalkeeper Harry Reynolds saved a penalty.
“Harry had a great game and March’s goals were probably avoidable if we defended better, McAvoy said.
“The penalty save was massive as that would have made it 2-1 to March and probably would have then been a harder 10, 15 minutes for us.
“We stuck together, our intensity was good and defended well against a good forward line.
“We knew the game was going to be tough and probably would have taken it before the game, but we feel disappointed to concede at the end.”
Ely travel to step four outfit Histon in a Cambs Invitation Cup second round tie on Tuesday night, 7.45pm, before heading to Mulbarton Wanderers in the league on Saturday, 3pm.
McAvoy added: “We’ve got to be more compact, harder to beat, try to keep clean sheets and the three points will start coming.”
*Soham Town Rangers conceded an early lead to lose 5-2 at home to Ilkeston Town on Saturday.
Ollie Ward and Edgar Morais scored for Soham, who remain in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands bottom two.
The Greens host Cambridge United Development in the Invitation Cup second round on Tuesday, 7.45pm, ahead of a trip to Carlton Town on January 29, 3pm.
Ely City: Harry Reynolds; Josh Revell, Brett Wyman, Luke Crisp, Tom Williams (C), Taylor Hastings, Luke Young, Josh Townshend (sub Ash Walter), Ryan Gibbs (sub Callum Chambers-Shaw), Ben Tait, Jordan Foster.
Cautions: Ely City - Townshend, Foster, Reynolds.
Man of the match: Ryan Gibbs.
Referee: Mr Matthew Whitworth.
Attendance: 271.