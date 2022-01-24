Ryan Gibbs (red) starred for Ely City in their 2-2 derby draw with March Town in the Eastern Counties Premier Division. - Credit: Nick Bowman

Luke McAvoy believes victories will come if Ely City continue to play like they are, despite conceding a derby day lead in stoppage time.

The Robins held a 2-1 lead at March Town on Saturday, before a last minute equaliser from Sam Green ensured both sides shared a point from a thrilling game.

Ely are now six Eastern Counties Premier Division games without a win, a run stretching back to November 20.

“The winless run is not a concern; we’ve been playing well but we’ve been unlucky,” said joint-boss McAvoy.

One aerial pass from Tom Williams finds the run of Ely teammate Luke Young, who drifts in-field. He sees Charlie Congreve off his line, decides to chip the March goalkeeper but shot just over. 4’ #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 22, 2022

“A draw was probably a fair result as both teams didn’t deserve to lose, or win, through poor defending.

“But it was very eventful and a great advert for this level of football.”

Reynolds to the rescue for Ely as he gets a foot to Ben Matthews’ poked effort from point-blank range. Superb stop to keep the score goalless. 16’ #robins #hares — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 22, 2022

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 0-1 @ElyCityFC: From defence to attack, Ely break on the left. Ball comes towards Gibbs, who turns Dean Miller, drives into the March half and strikes beyond the reach of Congreve into the bottom corner. Fine strike. 49’ #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 22, 2022

Ryan Gibbs struck Ely in front on 49 minutes, before Craig Gillies poked March level seven minutes later.

Robins captain Tom Williams’ second half strike was believed to be enough to earn all three points before Green pounced for the hosts, even after goalkeeper Harry Reynolds saved a penalty.

“Harry had a great game and March’s goals were probably avoidable if we defended better, McAvoy said.

“The penalty save was massive as that would have made it 2-1 to March and probably would have then been a harder 10, 15 minutes for us.

Saved by Reynolds! The ‘keeper dives the wrong way as the ball is stopped with his trailing leg. Gillies opted to go straight down the middle. Drama! 70’ #hares #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 22, 2022

GOAL! @MarchTownFC 1-2 @ElyCityFC: Loose ball in the March penalty box and Ely captain Tom Williams is unmarked to pounce and slot into the bottom corner. Delirium amongst the #robins bench and supporters. 79’ — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 22, 2022

“We stuck together, our intensity was good and defended well against a good forward line.

“We knew the game was going to be tough and probably would have taken it before the game, but we feel disappointed to concede at the end.”

Ely travel to step four outfit Histon in a Cambs Invitation Cup second round tie on Tuesday night, 7.45pm, before heading to Mulbarton Wanderers in the league on Saturday, 3pm.

FT: @MarchTownFC 2-2 @ElyCityFC: After a tense first half, both teams got into their groove following the break. Ely’s winless run continues courtesy of a late equaliser from a March team that missed the chance lead themselves. A derby packed with drama. #hares #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 22, 2022

McAvoy added: “We’ve got to be more compact, harder to beat, try to keep clean sheets and the three points will start coming.”

*Soham Town Rangers conceded an early lead to lose 5-2 at home to Ilkeston Town on Saturday.

Ollie Ward and Edgar Morais scored for Soham, who remain in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands bottom two.

The Greens host Cambridge United Development in the Invitation Cup second round on Tuesday, 7.45pm, ahead of a trip to Carlton Town on January 29, 3pm.

Ely City: Harry Reynolds; Josh Revell, Brett Wyman, Luke Crisp, Tom Williams (C), Taylor Hastings, Luke Young, Josh Townshend (sub Ash Walter), Ryan Gibbs (sub Callum Chambers-Shaw), Ben Tait, Jordan Foster.

Cautions: Ely City - Townshend, Foster, Reynolds.

Man of the match: Ryan Gibbs.

Referee: Mr Matthew Whitworth.

Attendance: 271.