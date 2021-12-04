Frustration for Ely City is United's gain as unbeaten home run ends
- Credit: Nick Bowman
Ely City’s unbeaten home run came to a frustrating end as a lack of composure proved the difference against a rejuvenated opponent.
Liam Jackson’s first half strike earned Norwich United a 1-0 win over the Robins at the Demcom Stadium today (Saturday), their first loss at home in four games.
“It wasn’t like they outplayed us,” Ely City joint-boss Luke McAvoy said.
“We’ve made them work very hard and a draw may have been fair, but we didn’t take our chances.
“The first 15 minutes of the second half was probably the worst part of the game and we could have been two or three down if it wasn’t for saves from Harry (Reynolds).”
A deluge of attacking play for Ely before half-time should have ended with more reward, Luke Young heavily involved in most of City’s chances.
Striker Ryan Gibbs also went close for the hosts, while goalkeeper Ryan Dickerson was forced into a fine save from point-blank range moments before the final whistle.
But the visitors held up play and frustrated Ely, something which McAvoy praised.
“What Norwich did well was break the game up, stopped us breaking forward and it made it hard for us,” he said.
“There was nothing malicious, but it was an enjoyable game to watch as we matched one of the top six sides in the league.
“We had a good 2-0 win over Brantham and not to have a game the following week, it felt like we were sloppy with our play because of that.
“We were creating chances, but I’m slightly disappointed with our defending.”
Ely next host step six FC Parson Drove in a Cambs Invitation Cup first round tie on Tuesday, December 7, 7.45pm.
That comes before their next Eastern Counties Premier Division match at Kirkley & Pakefield on December 11, 3pm, who stopped a four-game losing run this weekend.
“We want to finish as high as we can, so it’s a really big game where we want to go there and keep improving,” he added.
“We want to show we’re a better team so when we play these teams, we want to try and get something out of it.”
*Player-boss Robbie Mason scored in Soham Town Rangers’ 4-1 home defeat to Bedworth United in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands today.
That loss extended Soham’s losing run to nine games ahead of a trip to Stamford next Saturday, 3pm.
Ely City: Harry Reynolds; Josh Revell (sub Charlie Barham, 73'), Brett Wyman, Josh Townshend, Adam Capel, Dom Hunt, Luke Young, Ash Walter, Ryan Gibbs, Callum Chambers-Shaw (sub Luke Crisp, 58'), Jordan Foster (sub Ben Tait, 58').
Unused subs: Tom Williams, Louie Bull.
Cautions: None.
Man of the match: Harry Reynolds.
Referee: Mr Chris Darling.
Attendance: 83.