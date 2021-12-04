Luke McAvoy praised Norwich United who inflicted Ely City's first home defeat in four games courtesy of a 1-0 win. - Credit: Nick Bowman

Ely City’s unbeaten home run came to a frustrating end as a lack of composure proved the difference against a rejuvenated opponent.

Liam Jackson’s first half strike earned Norwich United a 1-0 win over the Robins at the Demcom Stadium today (Saturday), their first loss at home in four games.

“It wasn’t like they outplayed us,” Ely City joint-boss Luke McAvoy said.

“We’ve made them work very hard and a draw may have been fair, but we didn’t take our chances.

Young whips in a free-kick just inside the United half. Gibbs makes contact ahead of his defender and forces Ryan Dickerson to make a smart save to his right. Good chance for Ely. 17’ #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 4, 2021

“The first 15 minutes of the second half was probably the worst part of the game and we could have been two or three down if it wasn’t for saves from Harry (Reynolds).”

A deluge of attacking play for Ely before half-time should have ended with more reward, Luke Young heavily involved in most of City’s chances.

That would have most likely been a controversial goal for United had Alby Matthews found the target at the back post, following a possible foul and handball in the build-up. 25’ #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 4, 2021

The usually lethal combination of Young and Foster close to working wonders again for Ely, but the former is unable to test the ‘keeper as his shot is blocked at close range. 33’ #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 4, 2021

Striker Ryan Gibbs also went close for the hosts, while goalkeeper Ryan Dickerson was forced into a fine save from point-blank range moments before the final whistle.

But the visitors held up play and frustrated Ely, something which McAvoy praised.

“What Norwich did well was break the game up, stopped us breaking forward and it made it hard for us,” he said.

GOAL! @ElyCityFC 0-1 @NorwichUnitedFC: As play resumes, United are on the attack as the ball is fed into the path of Liam Jackson, who buries it with power low past the dive of Reynolds. 44’ #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 4, 2021

Dom Hunt launches a throw-in into the United penalty area. The ball isn’t dealt with and finds its way to Young, who skews his effort just over the crossbar for Ely. Big chance. 47’ #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 4, 2021

“There was nothing malicious, but it was an enjoyable game to watch as we matched one of the top six sides in the league.

“We had a good 2-0 win over Brantham and not to have a game the following week, it felt like we were sloppy with our play because of that.

“We were creating chances, but I’m slightly disappointed with our defending.”

Jackson then slides in to prod a cross home for the visitors, but he’s denied by a wonderful one-handed save from Ely ‘keeper Harry Reynolds, who had to adjust to deny the striker. 49’ #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 4, 2021

Ely next host step six FC Parson Drove in a Cambs Invitation Cup first round tie on Tuesday, December 7, 7.45pm.

That comes before their next Eastern Counties Premier Division match at Kirkley & Pakefield on December 11, 3pm, who stopped a four-game losing run this weekend.

“We want to finish as high as we can, so it’s a really big game where we want to go there and keep improving,” he added.

Ely press forward as Charlie Barham forces a fine save from Dickerson to his right. The ‘keeper has been quiet for large parts of this second half. 86’ #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 4, 2021

Drama at the United end as Ely look like they’ve gone and scored. But Dickerson had other ideas as he gets down to stop a shot nestling in the bottom corner. 90’+4 #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 4, 2021

“We want to show we’re a better team so when we play these teams, we want to try and get something out of it.”

FT: @ElyCityFC 0-1 @NorwichUnitedFC: The visitors continue their revival, but for Ely, it’s the end of a four-game unbeaten run at home on a frustrating afternoon. They had chances, and lucky to keep United to just one goal, but on balance, it wasn’t to be Ely’s day. #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) December 4, 2021

*Player-boss Robbie Mason scored in Soham Town Rangers’ 4-1 home defeat to Bedworth United in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands today.

That loss extended Soham’s losing run to nine games ahead of a trip to Stamford next Saturday, 3pm.

Ely City: Harry Reynolds; Josh Revell (sub Charlie Barham, 73'), Brett Wyman, Josh Townshend, Adam Capel, Dom Hunt, Luke Young, Ash Walter, Ryan Gibbs, Callum Chambers-Shaw (sub Luke Crisp, 58'), Jordan Foster (sub Ben Tait, 58').

Unused subs: Tom Williams, Louie Bull.

Cautions: None.

Man of the match: Harry Reynolds.

Referee: Mr Chris Darling.

Attendance: 83.