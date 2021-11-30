News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Ladies keep winning streak alive while others suffer losing feeling

Logo Icon

Lynette Morrison

Published: 4:17 PM November 30, 2021
Ely City Hockey Club's ladies first team beat Kettering 2nds in East League

Ely City ladies' first team made it three wins in a row in the East League after a comfortable win over Kettering 2nds. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City ladies’ first team made it three straight Division Three North West wins with victory on Saturday. 

Gemma Briggs and Evie Flack scored the goals for City in their 2-0 win over Kettering 2nds in the East League, and look ahead to a trip to Cambridge South 3rds on December 4. 

Ely ladies 2nds were beaten 3-1 by Division Four North West leaders Kettering 3rds, Ruby Beeney grabbing a late consolation for the visitors. 

Ely host Cambridge South 4ths on Saturday. 

It was the same losing feeling for Ely 3rds, who went down 10-0 in Division Five North West at Newmarket 3rds and next play Long Sutton 2nds this weekend. 

In the men’s section, Reece Laffar struck four times to earn Ely 1sts a 6-1 victory over March Town 1sts in Division Three North West. 

They travel to Cambridge South 3rds on Saturday, hoping to extend their eight-game unbeaten run. 

Most Read

  1. 1 East Cambs Council bins green waste collections for seven weeks
  2. 2 OPINION: Soham Station fiasco about to come to a conclusion, or is it? 
  3. 3 Stolen caravans discovered on village site to relief of owners
  1. 4 Pedestrian killed crossing road
  2. 5 Check before you travel ahead of major upgrade, commuters warned
  3. 6 1,800 enjoy free Christmas day out at Ely’s ‘hidden gem’
  4. 7 Branch president left pleasantly surprised thanks to freemasons
  5. 8 'White van man' crashes into rail bridge
  6. 9 Former army major sentenced after pillion rider dies in motorcycle crash
  7. 10 A10 dualling facing new challenges

Player of the match Benjamin Reynolds scored the only Ely goal in the second team’s 6-1 reverse to Cambridge South 4ths in Division Four North West. 

They host Bourne Deeping 4ths on Saturday. 

Ely 3rds edged a nine-goal thriller with Wisbech Town 4ths in Division Six North West. 

Captain Liam Goodson, Cameron Ludlow and Alex French earned Ely a 3-0 half-time lead, before Ludlow notched his second after the break. 

Wisbech clawed back to 4-4 as Jack Tisi grabbed the winner late on. 

Ely face Cambridge Nomads 4ths this Saturday. 

Hockey
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

John Morris has made a formal complaint about the Tweet from Nadine Dorries.

Councillor wants apology for Nadine Dorries 'misogynist' tweet

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Police found £18,500 in Cambridgeshire drug dealer James Wilks' sock drawer.

Cambs Live

Prison for 'lavish lifestyle' drug dealer who hid £18k cash in sock drawer

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Customers in CornerCopia shop in Soham

New shop already 'exceeded expectations' after strong opening day

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Liam Clifton drove this lorry towards relatives who were sitting in the family garden at Third Drove in Little Downham.

Cambridge Crown Court

Man who drove lorry at relatives to be detained in hospital

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon