Ely City ladies' first team made it three wins in a row in the East League after a comfortable win over Kettering 2nds. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City ladies’ first team made it three straight Division Three North West wins with victory on Saturday.

Gemma Briggs and Evie Flack scored the goals for City in their 2-0 win over Kettering 2nds in the East League, and look ahead to a trip to Cambridge South 3rds on December 4.

Ely ladies 2nds were beaten 3-1 by Division Four North West leaders Kettering 3rds, Ruby Beeney grabbing a late consolation for the visitors.

Ely host Cambridge South 4ths on Saturday.

It was the same losing feeling for Ely 3rds, who went down 10-0 in Division Five North West at Newmarket 3rds and next play Long Sutton 2nds this weekend.

In the men’s section, Reece Laffar struck four times to earn Ely 1sts a 6-1 victory over March Town 1sts in Division Three North West.

They travel to Cambridge South 3rds on Saturday, hoping to extend their eight-game unbeaten run.

Player of the match Benjamin Reynolds scored the only Ely goal in the second team’s 6-1 reverse to Cambridge South 4ths in Division Four North West.

They host Bourne Deeping 4ths on Saturday.

Ely 3rds edged a nine-goal thriller with Wisbech Town 4ths in Division Six North West.

Captain Liam Goodson, Cameron Ludlow and Alex French earned Ely a 3-0 half-time lead, before Ludlow notched his second after the break.

Wisbech clawed back to 4-4 as Jack Tisi grabbed the winner late on.

Ely face Cambridge Nomads 4ths this Saturday.