Advanced search

Ely City Junior Open produces 'excellent golf'

PUBLISHED: 08:30 01 November 2019

Sponsor Terry Hawkins (far left), Christine Ratcliffe (Ely City GC management committee chairperson) and head PGA professional Andrew George (far right) with the winners at this year�s Ely City Golf Junior Open

Sponsor Terry Hawkins (far left), Christine Ratcliffe (Ely City GC management committee chairperson) and head PGA professional Andrew George (far right) with the winners at this year�s Ely City Golf Junior Open

Archant

Newmarket's George Whitehall had a three-shot win at the Ely City Junior Open after a gross one-under par round of 71.

The 16-year-old two-handicapper chipped in for two at the par three 12th and adding another birdie at the next.

And his three-under par nett 69 saw him finish clear of Matthew Peer (Bourn), who took second on countback from Ely City's Ben Collier.

The girls' event produced a 'home' winner as Ely City's Sienna Mason, 13, signed for a netet 76 to claim the trophy.

You may also want to watch:

Fellow Ely junior Matthew Rushmer, 14, won the Stableford for those with handicaps of 19 and above with 43 points playing off 25.

The nine-hole competition was won by Ely City's Oliver Housden and head PGA professional Andrew George said: "It was great to see so many young golfers competing at the club. We had a field of almost 30 and there was a lot of excellent golf played.

"Well done to all of the winners, but I'd like to congratulate everyone for taking part and making it such a great day."

"Thanks to Christine Ratcliffe, the club's management committee chairperson, for her help in organising our Junior Open. And a similarly big thank-you must go to club member Terry Hawkins for his very generous sponsorship of the day."

Terry Hawkins added: "It was a pleasure to sponsor the Ely City Golf Junior Open and I'm very pleased that it was such a success. It was very good to see so many junior golfers taking part."

This was the second successive year that the club has staged the revived Junior Open and it is intended for the tournament to develop and grow in the future.

Most Read

Hallo-wee-n! Skeletons and open-plan bathroom appears on Cambridgeshire village roundabout overnight

The skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight � just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Stanger

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

‘It could happen to anyone’ – Ely mother whose husband saved her life after her heart stopped raises awareness of CPR

Mum raises awareness of life-saving CPR after cardiac arrest. Charlotte Salmons, 33, with husband James and Grace and Alfie. Picture: EAAA

Ely Muslims want to re-develop terraced house for £400,000 community centre

34 Broad Street Ely which could be home to the Ely Muslim Community if East Cambs Council grants planning permission for change of use and a rear extension. Picture; ECDC/GOOGLE

Ely Fireworks returns to Cherry Hill in November - here’s everything you need to know

Ely Fireworks returns to Cherry Hill in November - here’s everything you need to know. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Most Read

Hallo-wee-n! Skeletons and open-plan bathroom appears on Cambridgeshire village roundabout overnight

The skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight � just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Stanger

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

‘It could happen to anyone’ – Ely mother whose husband saved her life after her heart stopped raises awareness of CPR

Mum raises awareness of life-saving CPR after cardiac arrest. Charlotte Salmons, 33, with husband James and Grace and Alfie. Picture: EAAA

Ely Muslims want to re-develop terraced house for £400,000 community centre

34 Broad Street Ely which could be home to the Ely Muslim Community if East Cambs Council grants planning permission for change of use and a rear extension. Picture; ECDC/GOOGLE

Ely Fireworks returns to Cherry Hill in November - here’s everything you need to know

Ely Fireworks returns to Cherry Hill in November - here’s everything you need to know. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Latest from the Ely Standard

Irish pop superstars Westlife announce Peterborough as part of 15-date stadium tour in 2020

Westlife to perform in Peterborough for 2020 stadium tour. Picture: MEDIA

Ely City Junior Open produces ‘excellent golf’

Sponsor Terry Hawkins (far left), Christine Ratcliffe (Ely City GC management committee chairperson) and head PGA professional Andrew George (far right) with the winners at this year�s Ely City Golf Junior Open

Watch the moment HUGE fire takes hold at March firm as explosions shock workers nearby

Homes have been evacuated as a safety precaution after a large fire broke out at the Force One Limited premises at Longhill Road, March. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Homes evacuated as flames and explosion shake industrial estate in March - access restricted and road closed

A number of houses have been evacuated as a safety precaution after a fire broke out at the Force One Limited premises on Longhill Road in March. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Fire crews tackle huge blaze on industrial estate in March - eye witnesses talk of hearing small ‘explosions’

Explosions are being heard in March this afternoon amid a blaze that has broken out at then Longhill Road business park. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists