Ely City Junior Open produces 'excellent golf'

Sponsor Terry Hawkins (far left), Christine Ratcliffe (Ely City GC management committee chairperson) and head PGA professional Andrew George (far right) with the winners at this year�s Ely City Golf Junior Open Archant

Newmarket's George Whitehall had a three-shot win at the Ely City Junior Open after a gross one-under par round of 71.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 16-year-old two-handicapper chipped in for two at the par three 12th and adding another birdie at the next.

And his three-under par nett 69 saw him finish clear of Matthew Peer (Bourn), who took second on countback from Ely City's Ben Collier.

The girls' event produced a 'home' winner as Ely City's Sienna Mason, 13, signed for a netet 76 to claim the trophy.

You may also want to watch:

Fellow Ely junior Matthew Rushmer, 14, won the Stableford for those with handicaps of 19 and above with 43 points playing off 25.

The nine-hole competition was won by Ely City's Oliver Housden and head PGA professional Andrew George said: "It was great to see so many young golfers competing at the club. We had a field of almost 30 and there was a lot of excellent golf played.

"Well done to all of the winners, but I'd like to congratulate everyone for taking part and making it such a great day."

"Thanks to Christine Ratcliffe, the club's management committee chairperson, for her help in organising our Junior Open. And a similarly big thank-you must go to club member Terry Hawkins for his very generous sponsorship of the day."

Terry Hawkins added: "It was a pleasure to sponsor the Ely City Golf Junior Open and I'm very pleased that it was such a success. It was very good to see so many junior golfers taking part."

This was the second successive year that the club has staged the revived Junior Open and it is intended for the tournament to develop and grow in the future.