Ely men and women reach Christmas top three with imperious displays

Lynette Morrison

Published: 3:42 PM December 14, 2021
Ely City ladies 1sts vs Huntingdon 1sts in East Hockey League

Evie Flack’s hat-trick sealed a 3-0 win for Ely City ladies' 1sts (pictured) over Huntingdon 1sts in Division Three North West of the East League. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City Hockey Club’s ladies ended the calendar year on a high to secure a Christmas top three spot. 

Evie Flack’s hat-trick sealed a 3-0 win over Huntingdon 1sts in Division Three North West of the East League on Saturday. 

The seconds beat Haverhill 1sts 2-0 in Division Four North West, while Ely 3rds lost 8-1 to March Town 1sts as their winless run stretched to three games. 

Danni Guest scored Ely’s goal in a game which March led 3-1 at half-time in Division Five North West. 

As for the men, the first-team's unbeaten run in Division Three North West continued with a 5-0 victory at Kettering 2nds. 

Reece Laffar opened the scoring for Ely, before he and Tim Reynolds added to the tally. 

Laffar then secured his hat-trick before Joe Clark rounded off a comprehensive win. 

In Division Four North West, Ely 2nds beat St Neots 2nds 4-0 and in Division Six North West, Ely 3rds beat Kettering 5ths 3-1. 

Cameron Ludlow scored twice and Liam Goodson also netted for the visitors. 

