Ely men and women reach Christmas top three with imperious displays
Lynette Morrison
- Credit: Ely City Hockey Club
Ely City Hockey Club’s ladies ended the calendar year on a high to secure a Christmas top three spot.
Evie Flack’s hat-trick sealed a 3-0 win over Huntingdon 1sts in Division Three North West of the East League on Saturday.
The seconds beat Haverhill 1sts 2-0 in Division Four North West, while Ely 3rds lost 8-1 to March Town 1sts as their winless run stretched to three games.
Danni Guest scored Ely’s goal in a game which March led 3-1 at half-time in Division Five North West.
As for the men, the first-team's unbeaten run in Division Three North West continued with a 5-0 victory at Kettering 2nds.
Reece Laffar opened the scoring for Ely, before he and Tim Reynolds added to the tally.
Laffar then secured his hat-trick before Joe Clark rounded off a comprehensive win.
Most Read
- 1 Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and firearm possession
- 2 Man dies in crash near Ely
- 3 Passenger train stops at Soham station for first time in 56 years
- 4 Dealer stabbed and killed father-of-five after 4am drugs row
- 5 Cops complete a Christmas miracle after finding stolen dog
- 6 Prolific burglar admits further break-ins and thefts while in prison
- 7 Police 'increasingly concerned' for woman missing since Saturday
- 8 Bikers’ ‘very pleased’ with Christmas fair turnout
- 9 Van becomes latest vehicle to strike Ely’s ‘most bashed bridge’
- 10 How many people have taken Covid booster jab in Cambridgeshire?
In Division Four North West, Ely 2nds beat St Neots 2nds 4-0 and in Division Six North West, Ely 3rds beat Kettering 5ths 3-1.
Cameron Ludlow scored twice and Liam Goodson also netted for the visitors.