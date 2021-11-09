News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Ely City in fine fettle to stretch unbeaten East League run

Logo Icon

Owen Carford

Published: 4:34 PM November 9, 2021
Ely City Hockey Club in action

Ely City men's first team stretched their unbeaten run in the East League with a 2-1 win over Cambridge Nomads 2nds. - Credit: Amy Allott

Ely City recorded their fifth Division Three North West win as they toppled the league leaders. 

City beat Cambridge Nomads 2nds 2-1 on Saturday, Reece Laffar’s first half strikes extending the men’s first team’s unbeaten run in the East League. 

They head to leaders Wisbech Town 2nds on November 20. 

Craig Hall’s opener proved in vain for Ely 2nds as they lost 2-1 at Cambridge South 5ths in Division Four North West. 

Hall scored inside the first 10 minutes, before Cambridge struck back with goals either side of half-time. 

Ely visit Wisbech Town 3rds this Saturday. 

As for Ely 3rds, they ran to a 3-0 triumph against City of Peterborough 8ths to earn a third Division Six North West win. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two injured and road forced to shut after A10 crash
  2. 2 Art sale and raffle attended by 1,200 people raises £1,250 for charity
  3. 3 Daughter remembers mum who 'always had a twinkle in her eye'
  1. 4 Jones the bridge builder makes fantastic progress
  2. 5 Chaos as mobile home brings village to standstill
  3. 6 Mini bus driver caused deaths of three passengers, court told
  4. 7 Hallelujah wedding, rail tragedies and a 1937 epidemic
  5. 8 228 homes, a cricket pavilion and four shops, agreed for Ely North  
  6. 9 Family fundraiser for Henry's £3,000 wheelchair
  7. 10 Flat plan for village café approved amid takeaway concerns

Man of the match Cameron Ludlow netted a hat-trick for Ely, who host Kettering 5ths on Saturday. 

In the ladies’ section, Ely 1sts were beaten 4-0 at Cambridge City 5ths during an end-to-end contest in Division Three North West, as Ely host Wisbech Town 2nds on November 13. 

The 2nds resisted waves of pressure to earn a goalless draw with St Neots 3rds in Division Four North West. 

Ely, who have drawn their last four games, go to Bourne Deeping 3rds on Saturday. 

In Division Five North West, Ely 3rds, who visit Cambridge South 6ths this weekend, lost 9-1 to St Ives 4ths. 

Hockey
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alli Clover of Wild Clover Flower Company

Updated

Florist 'really excited' to turn dream into reality with new shop

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Graham Smith of Soham Staploe Rotary Club

Obituary

Family pays tribute to 'a true gentleman' and club stalwart

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
2am 999 call found mother drunk and two-year-old boy alone

2am 999 call finds mother drunk - baby son alone

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Soham woman in court today for breaching criminal behaviour order not to contact police except in a genuine emergency.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman in court for breaching criminal behaviour order

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon