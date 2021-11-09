Ely City men's first team stretched their unbeaten run in the East League with a 2-1 win over Cambridge Nomads 2nds. - Credit: Amy Allott

Ely City recorded their fifth Division Three North West win as they toppled the league leaders.

City beat Cambridge Nomads 2nds 2-1 on Saturday, Reece Laffar’s first half strikes extending the men’s first team’s unbeaten run in the East League.

They head to leaders Wisbech Town 2nds on November 20.

Craig Hall’s opener proved in vain for Ely 2nds as they lost 2-1 at Cambridge South 5ths in Division Four North West.

Hall scored inside the first 10 minutes, before Cambridge struck back with goals either side of half-time.

Ely visit Wisbech Town 3rds this Saturday.

As for Ely 3rds, they ran to a 3-0 triumph against City of Peterborough 8ths to earn a third Division Six North West win.

Man of the match Cameron Ludlow netted a hat-trick for Ely, who host Kettering 5ths on Saturday.

In the ladies’ section, Ely 1sts were beaten 4-0 at Cambridge City 5ths during an end-to-end contest in Division Three North West, as Ely host Wisbech Town 2nds on November 13.

The 2nds resisted waves of pressure to earn a goalless draw with St Neots 3rds in Division Four North West.

Ely, who have drawn their last four games, go to Bourne Deeping 3rds on Saturday.

In Division Five North West, Ely 3rds, who visit Cambridge South 6ths this weekend, lost 9-1 to St Ives 4ths.