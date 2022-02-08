Ely City unbeaten streak continues at apace after thumping victory
Owen Carford
- Credit: Ely City Hockey Club
For Ely City, the unbeaten streak continues after a comfortable success in the men’s East League.
Reece Laffar bagged a brace while Stuart Kirk, Richard Scargil, Stuart Clarke and Fez Abbas earned a 6-2 win at Bourne Deeping 2nds on Saturday.
Ely aim to extend their six-point lead at the top of Division Three North West at home to Cambridge City 5ths this Saturday.
In Division Four North West, Ely 2nds’ second half pressure proved little in a 3-1 defeat to Cambridge City 6ths.
Ely visit City of Peterborough 6ths on Saturday.
As for Ely 3rds, they stormed to a 7-0 triumph over St Ives 5ths in Division Six North West, Liam Goodson netting a hat-trick.
City go to Spalding 5ths on Saturday.
In the ladies’ section, Ely City 1sts were beaten 3-0 by leaders Newmarket 1sts in their top-five clash in Division Three North West.
Ely visit Shefford & Sandy 2nds this weekend.
Player of the match Sarah Sutton scored for Ely 2nds in a 1-1 draw with Pelicans 2nds in Division Four North West, and host Haverhill 2nds on Saturday.