Ely City men’s first team’s unbeaten streak continued as Reece Laffar’s double helped them on their way in the East League last weekend.

It’s now nine games without defeat in Division Three North West after a 4-2 win over Cambridge South 3rds, Stuart Kirk and Matt Samouel also scoring for Ely.

City visit Kettering 2nds this Saturday.

It was defeat for Ely 2nds, Chris Reay and Ziggy Poli netting for City in their 4-2 reverse to Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Four North West.

Ely welcome St Neots 2nds on Saturday.

The thirds were triumphant in Division Six North West, 2-1 over Cambridge Nomads 4ths.

Liam Goodson and Charlie Swan-Taylor's first-half strikes gave Ely a healthy lead, before Nomads grabbed a goal back after half-time.

Ely go to Kettering 5ths this weekend.

In the women’s section, Ely 1sts moved to within a point of their opponents Cambridge South 3rds with a 1-0 victory in Division Three North West.

Emily James’ second-half strike earned Ely the win, and go to Huntingdon 1sts on Saturday.

In Division Four North West, Ely 2nds lost to Cambridge South 4ths while Ely 3rds were beaten 2-0 by Long Sutton 2nds in Division Five North West.

Ely 2nds host Haverhill 1sts as the 3rds entertain March Town 1sts on Saturday.