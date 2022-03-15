Ely City men clinch league title with Wisbech win

Ely City men clinched the East League title as Reece Laffar scored four goals against Wisbech - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City's men clinched the league title after beating second-placed Wisbech seconds 4-2 at the weekend.

After coming under early pressure, Reece Laffar opened the scoring with a great finish from a short corner, but Wisbech hit back to lead 2-1 at the break.

Unbeaten Ely rallied in the second half, though, and controlled the action with man of the match Laffar scoring three more time after some great play.

The seconds slumped to a 9-1 defeat against table-topping Long Sutton seconds, who netted four times in the first half.

Mark Hodgkinson replied for Ely after the restart, but Long Sutton pulled clear with five more goals.

Man of the match honours were shared between Alex French and Alex New.

Ely thirds upset leaders Spalding fives with a 5-1 victory.

Liam Goodson scored early, with Cameron Ludlow and Goodson adding further goals before half time.

Spalding were denied by determined Ely defence, but managed to reply early in the second half.

Ludlow then added his second goal of the game to make it 4-1 and Charlie Swan Taylor completed Ely's nap hand.

First-time goalkeeper Glenn Cooper took the man of the match award after producing some superb saves.

Ely's women battled to a goalless draw with Bourne Deeping seconds as defences dominated.

Molly Chamberlain took the player of the match prize for Ely for her solid defending and excellent switching.

The seconds also picked up a point from a 1-1 draw with Cambridge Nomads seconds.

Ely took the lead inside 10 minutes thanks to Gemma Bridges, but Nomads soon responded with a counter-attack to level.

Both goalkeepers held firm after that, as Ali Woods took player of the match for Ely.

The thirds claimed a 2-1 win over Kettering fourths, after a stunning goal from Charlotte Harris opened the scoring.

Kettering picked up the pace to equalise, but Ely kept their composure and got their reward as player of the match Harris hit home her second before half-time for the winner.