Ely City men leave mark on Cambridge rivals

Ely City's men produced a magnificent seven against Cambridge Nomads seconds.

They were soon on the front foot, dominating play, and Richard Scargill, Warren Denise and Reece Laffar netted first-half goals to put them well on top.

And Laffar struck again after the restart, as Matt Samouel, James Burt and Joe Clarke also found the net to seal a 7-0 win.

Burt took the man of the match award, having claimed his first goal for the table-topping team who remain unbeaten this season.

The seconds won 4-1 against Cambridge South fifths, with goals from Craig Hall, man of the match Breunus Van Lutterveld, Richard Vincett and Jamie Cooper.

And the thirds snatched a 2-2 draw with Peterborough eights, coming from two goals down.

Liam Goodson claimed their first goal from a short corner and he struck again after intercepting a pass high up the pitch and going through to beat the keeper, also claiming the man of the match.

The women's first team were also celebrating victory, after beating Cambridge fifths by a 2-1 margin.

Lynette Morrison's brace put them on top, with an assist from Charlotte Dobson, but Cambridge managed to halve the deficit with a fabulous goal, although it proved only a consolation.

The seconds slipped to a 3-0 loss against St Neots thirds, who struck twice in the first half.

Ely upped their game in the second half and put more pressure on the St Neots defence, but they could not find the back of the net and conceded a third.

Gemma Bridges took the player of the match award for Ely.

The third team also tasted defeat against St Ives fourths, going down 2-0.

Ely dominated the first 25 minutes, with great runs by Cassidy McClean, Nicky McClean and Samantha King.

There were plenty of short corners for both sides, but St Ives held firm and were able to break the deadlock in the last five minutes of the half.

St Ives continued to attack in the second half, doubling their lead soon after the restart.

But Ely fought hard to get back into the game, only to come up against a determined St Ives defence.

Nicole McLean and King shared the player of the match award for Ely.



