Ely City Hockey Club finish 2020 with battling intra-club league game
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Ely Hockey Club's men's teams faced each in the final league game of 2020 prior to Christmas - and it ended with a 5-1 win for the seconds.
The win keeps them third in East League Division Six North West South but thanks to a first defeat of the season for leaders Cambridge Nomads, they are now within three points of the top spot.
The thirds meanwhile are eighth.
Both teams battled hard in the first half but the seconds opened the scoring on 20 minutes before adding a second prior to half-time.
The thirds pulled a goal back courtesy of Liam Goodson but from there the twos showed why they are the stronger side, adding three more to run out comfortable winners.
Jamie Cooper led the way with two while Ziggy Poli, Alec French and Richard Windrow got the others.
Ely's first team had wrapped up the first part of the season one week earlier with a 2-1 loss at Cambridge South leaving them sixth in Division Four North West.
