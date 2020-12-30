News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > Sport

Ely City Hockey Club finish 2020 with battling intra-club league game

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:45 AM December 30, 2020   
Ely City Hockey Club's men in action against Wisbech Town

Ely City Hockey Club finished 2020 with a league game between their second and third teams. - Credit: IAN CARTER

Ely Hockey Club's men's teams faced each in the final league game of 2020 prior to Christmas - and it ended with a 5-1 win for the seconds.

The win keeps them third in East League Division Six North West South but thanks to a first defeat of the season for leaders Cambridge Nomads, they are now within three points of the top spot.

The thirds meanwhile are eighth.

Both teams battled hard in the first half but the seconds opened the scoring on 20 minutes before adding a second prior to half-time.

The thirds pulled a goal back courtesy of Liam Goodson but from there the twos showed why they are the stronger side, adding three more to run out comfortable winners.

Jamie Cooper led the way with two while Ziggy Poli, Alec French and Richard Windrow got the others.

Ely's first team had wrapped up the first part of the season one week earlier with a 2-1 loss at Cambridge South leaving them sixth in Division Four North West.

Most Read

  1. 1 Brave mum backs safety campaign
  2. 2 ‘Oh no... not again!’ Pub staff make light of Tier 4 announcement
  3. 3 Canoes, kayaks and jet skis cross flooded A1101 at Welney
  1. 4 Police urge residents to follow Tier 4 rules this New Year’s Eve
  2. 5 ‘The largest and most challenging event we have faced since 1998’
  3. 6 Ely boss urges league to state plans in bid to finish sparkling season
  4. 7 Christmas dinner delivery scheme is a success
  5. 8 Christmas leftovers cause ‘surge in rat problems’ across county
  6. 9 Couple’s ‘mad panic’ to marry with just 12 hours notice
  7. 10 Cabins could house new school if planners agree

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire

Elderly woman dies in crossing incident at Ely

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

Mercedes latest car abandoned in Wash Road, Welney, flood

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

People | Interview

Couple build iconic Ely Cathedral out of 400,000 Lego bricks

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

People | Special Report

Battle for Cambridgeshire 2021: These are your candidates for mayor

Ben Hatton

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus