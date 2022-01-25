News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Dramatic winner ensures Ely City toast hat-trick of wins

Owen Carford

Published: 2:21 PM January 25, 2022
Ely men's 2nds vs Spalding 2nds East Hockey League

Ely men's 2nds in action vs Spalding 2nds in the East Men's League. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

There were just three teams in action for Ely City last weekend, but all came out triumphant. 

The men’s first team took a break from Division Three North West of the East League on Saturday, beating Cambridge South 2-0 thanks to Reece Laffar’s brace. 

Ely host St Ives 3rds in the league this Saturday, 2.30pm. 

Goals from Richard Lee and Alex French earned Ely 2nds a 2-0 victory over Spalding 2nds in Division Four North West after a tense first half. 

A rise in intensity after half-time saw City take control, in a game where Matthew Tonge was named man of the match. 

Ely visit March Town 2nds on Saturday. 

Ely ladies 2nds vs Cambridge City 6ths East Hockey League

Ely ladies' 2nds scraped past Cambridge City 6ths in the East Hockey League with a 1-0 win. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

In the ladies’ section, Ely 2nds left it late to snatch victory over Cambridge City 6ths. 

Kendle Putter netted with five minutes left after latching onto a Sarah Sutton pass to make it three Division Four North West wins in a row. 

Ely host Newmarket 2nds this weekend. 

Ely City Hockey Club in action

Ely City's teams recorded a hat-trick of victories on a weekend that saw other fixtures postponed. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

On Saturday, the ladies’ first team go to Spalding 3rds in Division Three North West, the 3rds host Wisbech Town 3rds in Division Five North West. 

The men’s 3rds are at Cambridge Nomads 4ths in Division Six North West. 

