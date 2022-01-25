Dramatic winner ensures Ely City toast hat-trick of wins
Owen Carford
- Credit: Ely City Hockey Club
There were just three teams in action for Ely City last weekend, but all came out triumphant.
The men’s first team took a break from Division Three North West of the East League on Saturday, beating Cambridge South 2-0 thanks to Reece Laffar’s brace.
Ely host St Ives 3rds in the league this Saturday, 2.30pm.
Goals from Richard Lee and Alex French earned Ely 2nds a 2-0 victory over Spalding 2nds in Division Four North West after a tense first half.
A rise in intensity after half-time saw City take control, in a game where Matthew Tonge was named man of the match.
Ely visit March Town 2nds on Saturday.
In the ladies’ section, Ely 2nds left it late to snatch victory over Cambridge City 6ths.
Kendle Putter netted with five minutes left after latching onto a Sarah Sutton pass to make it three Division Four North West wins in a row.
Ely host Newmarket 2nds this weekend.
On Saturday, the ladies’ first team go to Spalding 3rds in Division Three North West, the 3rds host Wisbech Town 3rds in Division Five North West.
The men’s 3rds are at Cambridge Nomads 4ths in Division Six North West.