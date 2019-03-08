Ely City Hockey Club's annual tournament - this year with a 'Wild West' theme - raises £1,735
PUBLISHED: 10:23 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 21 May 2019
Thirteen teams took part in Ely City Hockey Club's 'Wild West'-themed tournament and raised more than £1,700 towards replacement floodlights for their new astro-turf pitch.
Teams from around East Anglia arrived at Ely Outdoor Sports Association (EOSA) on Friday May 17 and set up camp ahead of the competition which was held over the weekend.
Organised by Gemma Neal, Sophie Robb and Natalie Jones, teams included The Saloon Girls and Cowboys from Cambridge South Hockey Club, the Outlawz and Hoez from Bury St Edmunds Hockey Club, Spaghetti Ely Westerns and the Good Bad Ely.
Teams from the Royal Veterinary College, St Neots Hockey Club, St Ives Hockey Club, Marham and King's Lynn also joined in the fun.
After a day of matches held on the new astro-pitches at EOSA and Ely College, a Wild West party was held in the clubhouse on Saturday evening with JL Discos ensuring a good night was had by all.
Matches resumed on Sunday morning, with teams competing for either the shield or the plate.
In the finals Team Exclusive beat the Outlawz and Hoez to retain the shield for the second year running and the Cactus Tribe beat the Beach Bums for the plate.
With team entrance fees and a BBQ held throughout the event, Ely City Hockey Club raised £1,735 towards the replacement floodlights desperately needed for their new astro-pitch.