Published: 3:56 PM October 5, 2021

Ely City's ladies' section produced the club's only win on what was a mixed weekend for the club. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Ely City Hockey Club endured a mixed spell of emotions for its men’s and ladies’ teams in the East League.

Despite Richard Lee pulling a goal back, it was not enough for Ely’s men’s 2nds who lost 3-2 to Spalding 4ths in Division Four North West.

Player of the match went to Tom Rees.

Ely men’s 3rds’ quick start paid off in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Wisbech 4ths in Division Five North West.

After the hosts led 2-1 at half-time, Wisbech scored two of their own before Ely levelled late on thanks to Richard Gogin and Cameron Ludlow.

Richard Waumsley was player of the match for Ely.

In Women’s Division Three North West, a late first half goal enabled Spalding 2nds to earn a 2-0 win over Ely’s first-team.

Player of the match for Ely went to Charlotte Beck.

Ely’s ladies’ 2nds were the only team to triumph, beating Cambridge City 6ths 1-0 to go top of Division Four North West.

The visitors piled on the pressure for most parts of the contest and it paid off as a short corner was converted by City’s player of the match Kendle Putter.

On Saturday, Ely’s men’s 1sts visit St Ives 3rds in Division Three North West, the men’s 2nds host March Town 2nds as the 3rds face Cambridge Nomads 4ths.

In the ladies’ section, the first team host Spalding 3rds at Downham Road, the 2nds visit Newmarket 2nds and the 3rds, who won 5-0 last weekend, go to Wisbech Town 3rds in Division Five North West.