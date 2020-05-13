Ely City Golf Club back in business as restrictions lifted

Ely City Golf Club was ‘delighted’ to reopen its doors this week after seven weeks in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Having closed the course on March 23, when the government took stringent steps to try and prevent the spread of the virus, Ely GC was back open for business at 8am on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had revealed the easing of some measures during his address to the nation on Sunday evening, but certain rules will be in place at golf clubs across the country as social distancing guidelines remain in force.

Paul Geen, club administrator at Ely, said: “We are delighted to reopen after the relaxing of government guidelines.

“We’ve been completely closed since March 23, apart from some groundstaff being allowed to carry out essential maintenance, and had management, committee and members at the club on Tuesday getting everything ready for the relaunch.

“Strict procedures remain in place, with no rakes in bunkers, ball washers removed from the course, and sanitiser units situated outside buildings for people to use.

“The clubhouse bar remains closed but there will be a one-way system in place in the building for toilet access.”

Geen admitted the enforced closure had been ‘really difficult’ and will have cost the club many thousands of pounds in lost revenue.

But he is hoping members can now enjoy a safe return to the fairways and greens, and teaching bays newly decorated by head professional Andrew George.

He added: “It has been really difficult. In terms of loss of revenue, tens of thousands of pounds.

“I think the government has done a great job with the furlough scheme and business rate relief and we thank our members, who have been paying their fees, for supporting the club during this very difficult time.

“We’re delighted to be back and can’t wait to see other restrictions lifted in time. Only essential maintenance of the course has been possible, however our greenstaff have worked hard during these challenging times.

“But people have been using the public footpath that runs through the course and receiving such positive comments from the public has been fantastic.”