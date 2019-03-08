Hockey: Ely City junior goalies get funding boost for kit
PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 November 2019
Ely City Hockey Club has received a £1,150 grant from the Mick George Sports Fund, in partnership with Living Sport, to buy two new junior goalie kits.
And the club celebrated in style as the under-14 boys and girls won all of their matches against teams from March Town and Wisbech in a friendly tournament at Ely Outdoor Sports Association.
With the junior section growing significantly in recent years and with enough players to field under-14 girls and boys teams, Ely City were in urgent need of junior goalkeeping kit and David Carford said: "It was really good to see both the boys and girls teams play so well together as a team on Sunday.
"To be able to now have goalkeepers for both teams, who are not only keen but who also show some real promise, is fantastic and will enable us to play a wider range of teams at this level.
"Goalkeeping kit is not cheap but it is vital and we are really grateful to the Mick George Sports Fund and Living Sport for enabling this to happen.
"It is also great for the future of the club as a whole as we hope our junior goalkeepers will progress through into the adult teams."