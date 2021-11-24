Ely City joint-boss Luke McAvoy says his players' need to keep their feet on the ground if they are to improve further after an upturn in form. - Credit: Nick Bowman

Ely City joint-boss Luke McAvoy believes if his in-form players keep their feet firmly on the ground, there could still be better things to come.

The Robins are in full flight as a comfortable 2-0 triumph over Brantham Athletic in the Eastern Counties Premier Division made it six of the last seven games unbeaten, and a third win in four.

That weekend win was also Ely’s fourth clean sheet in all competitions this season, something that is important to McAvoy and joint-manager Ben Farmer.

“We were really dominant from start to finish, and probably should have scored a couple more,” said McAvoy.

“Ben has done a lot of work with the lads on our shape when we haven't got the ball so we can make it hard for the opposition to play.

“To see it transferring into games is great.”

McAvoy and Farmer handed a debut to under 18s player Charlie Barham, who has featured for the club’s reserve team this season.

Luke Young and Adam Capel notched the goals against Brantham at the Demcom Stadium, for a team that has felt the impact of striker Ryan Gibbs who signed from Diss Town.

“Charlie didn't look out of place at all and showed why he deserved the chance,” McAvoy said.

“Ryan has been a real goal threat for us.

“You can see he's bringing out the best in our other forwards and everyone seems to have upped the way they’re playing.”

Gibbs, who missed Saturday’s game with a sprained ankle, should return for Ely’s next game with Norwich United on December 4, 3pm as well as Luke Crisp.

City sit eighth in the table, but McAvoy thinks more improvement can be made.

“Myself and Ben need to keep everyone's feet on the ground and remind them why they've done so well,” he added.

“We want to make sure they’re working as hard as possible for each other as we feel we can still improve.

“We really want to test ourselves against the best sides to see how far we've come since the beginning of season when we were nowhere near good enough.”

*Soham Town Rangers’ bid for a first league win since September 25 goes on after a 2-0 defeat at home to Sporting Khalsa on Saturday.

The Greens take on second-placed Halesowen Town in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands on November 27, 3pm.