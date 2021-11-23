Ely City ladies 3rds (pictured) beat Kettering 4ths in a five-goal thriller at the weekend. - Credit: Ely City Hockey Club

Six of Ely City Hockey Club’s seven teams reigned victorious on a fruitful weekend.

The men’s first team extended their unbeaten run in Division Three North West of the East League by inflicting Wisbech Town 2nds’ first defeat this season on Saturday.

Harry Haigh’s strike before an own goal and Reece Laffar sealed a 3-0 victory for Ely, who face March Town this Saturday.

Ely’s second team lost 4-1 to Long Sutton 2nds in Division Four North West, and visit Cambridge South 4ths on November 27.

Meanwhile, Ely 3rds thrashed St Neots 4ths 6-0 in Division Six North West, hoping to stretch their winning run to four games against Wisbech Town 4ths this weekend.

In the women’s section, Rhianne Jones, Charlotte Beck and Charlotte Dobson ensured Ely 1sts would win 3-0 over Bourne Deeping 2nds in Division Three North West.

Ely host Kettering 2nds on Saturday.

The city’s 2nds ended a run of five draws with victory over Cambridge Nomads 2nds in Division Four North West, and go to Kettering 3rds this weekend.

As for Ely 3rds, who go to Newmarket 3rds on Saturday, player of the match Sam King shone in a 3-2 success over Kettering 4ths in Division Five North West.

There was also a mixed team friendly, which Ely won 8-4 over Cambridge South.

Evie Flack, Liam Goodson, Tim Reynolds, Connie Anker and Harry Haigh scored the Ely goals.