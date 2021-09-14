News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Crusaders cap new kit with opening day thrashing

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:09 AM September 14, 2021   
Ely City Crusaders Under 16 Blue with new kit for 2021-22 season

Ely City Crusaders Under 16 Blue toasted their new kit, sponsored by Cambridge Creative, with opening day victory in the Cambridge & District Colts League. - Credit: Ely City Crusaders FC

Ely City Crusaders made it a double victory on and off the pitch. 

The club’s under 16s blue team received their new kit for the 2021-22 season, before thrashing opponents Shelford & Stapleford Strikers White in the Cambridge & District Colts League. 

Jim Gandon, creative managing director of Cambridge Creative who have sponsored the kit, is pleased with the partnership. 

He said: “We are delighted to sponsor the kits for the team.  

“The team, coached by Mark Harvey, David Cullum and Pete Hockey, has been playing really well together and it was fantastic to see them all kitted out with our logo.” 

Goals from Will Evans, Jacob Cullum, Charlie Starling, Alfie Mack, Freddie Miller and Ollie Cunningham gave Crusaders a 6-1 win in their opening Division One Villa game on Saturday. 

Mark Harvey, manager of the under 16 blue team, said: “The season last year was void due to lockdown restrictions and not being able to play.  

“But everyone involved is looking forward to the new season and this win was a great way to kick it off.” 

Ely City Crusaders also fielded at least one girls team in the county league for the first time. 

