Flying Robins go four unbeaten thanks to six-goal thriller
- Credit: Nick Bowman
Red-hot Ely City ensured a six-goal thriller would end in triumph as they made it four successive league games unbeaten.
The Robins prevailed 4-2 over Long Melford at the Demcom Stadium on Tuesday night to climb into eighth spot in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division.
Man of the match Luke Young, Jordan Foster, Ben Tait and Ryan Gibbs were on target for City.
“We’ve been able to put the same team out for probably the last four weeks; that’s the difference,” joint-boss Luke McAvoy said.
“Everyone’s fit and playing regularly, and we’re clicking.”
Ely host bottom side Swaffham Town on Saturday, 3pm, as they search for a fourth home league win.
“They’ll be scrapping and as hard as anyone else we play in the league, so we respect them,” McAvoy added.
*Ely City have been drawn at home to FC Parson Drove in the first round of this season’s Cambs Invitation Cup.
The tie will be played on Tuesday, December 7, 7.45pm kick-off, where the winners will play Histon in the next round.
Soham Town Rangers will face Cambridge United Development in a second round tie on January 25, 2022.