Luke Young put in a man of the match performance in Ely City's 4-2 win over Long Melford. - Credit: Nick Bowman

Red-hot Ely City ensured a six-goal thriller would end in triumph as they made it four successive league games unbeaten.

The Robins prevailed 4-2 over Long Melford at the Demcom Stadium on Tuesday night to climb into eighth spot in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division.

Man of the match Luke Young, Jordan Foster, Ben Tait and Ryan Gibbs were on target for City.

GOAL! @ElyCityFC 1-0 @Longmelfordfc: Luke Young, who was a substitute last week, runs through on goal. His effort is stopped by Max Boulter, but the ball falls kindly to Jordan Foster who can’t miss an open net from merely yards out. Great start! 9’ #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 2, 2021

GOAL! @ElyCityFC 3-1 @Longmelfordfc: Young gets a goal he deserves for his impressive display so far tonight. Gibbs is released by Foster on the left, and his cross is deflected onto the head of Young, who nods into the corner. 45’+1 #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 2, 2021

“We’ve been able to put the same team out for probably the last four weeks; that’s the difference,” joint-boss Luke McAvoy said.

“Everyone’s fit and playing regularly, and we’re clicking.”

Ely host bottom side Swaffham Town on Saturday, 3pm, as they search for a fourth home league win.

Joint-managers Luke McAvoy (right) and Ben Farmer have now seen Ely City go four league games unbeaten. - Credit: Nick Bowman

GOAL! @ElyCityFC 4-1 @Longmelfordfc: From a Melford attack, Ely intercept and a neat through-ball into the run of Gibbs. He’s one one one with Boulter, as the striker tricks the ‘keeper and passes into the net. Class. 47’ #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 2, 2021

FT: @ElyCityFC 4-2 @Longmelfordfc: A thrilling contest and for Ely, it’s one to savour as they head into the top eight at the expense of a brave Melford team battling all the way. Goals from Foster, Tait, Young and Gibbs seal a third home league win of the season. #robins — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 2, 2021

“They’ll be scrapping and as hard as anyone else we play in the league, so we respect them,” McAvoy added.

*Ely City have been drawn at home to FC Parson Drove in the first round of this season’s Cambs Invitation Cup.

The tie will be played on Tuesday, December 7, 7.45pm kick-off, where the winners will play Histon in the next round.

Soham Town Rangers will face Cambridge United Development in a second round tie on January 25, 2022.