Robins dig deep ahead of visit of rampant league leaders
- Credit: Daniel Mason
Ely City dug deep to earn an impressive away win in the Eastern Counties League.
Ash Walter's solitary strike earned the Robins a 1-0 win over newly-promoted Fakenham Town on Tuesday night in the Premier Division.
It is the visitors' second league triumph of the season after victory at Swaffham Town on August 14, and now sit 10th in the league table.
The win in north Norfolk made it two games unbeaten for City, after Harvey Bullinaria's strike helped earn a 1-1 draw at Brantham Athletic on Saturday, August 28.
Joint-managers Luke McAvoy and Ben Farmer now prepare to face possibly their toughest test of the season so far when they host leaders Wroxham, who have won all seven of their games so far.
Wroxham geared up for the trip to the Demcom Stadium on Saturday, September 4 with a 3-0 win over March Town, courtesy of goals from Bradley Spooner, Joeseph Taylor and Ryan Curtis.
