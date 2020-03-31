Advanced search

ARCHERY: Ely talent Harry Tapp goes back to basics as he bids to continue rapid rise

PUBLISHED: 20:22 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:22 31 March 2020

Ely archery star Harry Tapp. Picture: SUBMITTED

Ely archery star Harry Tapp. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

Having overcome the toughest mental challenge of his archery career to date, Ely star Harry Tapp is determined to work his way up the Great Britain age groups and fully utilise the potential he possesses.

The 16 year-old first picked up a bow and arrow at a string of local village fetes and began to take the sport more seriously after competing against adults while on holiday six years ago.

Despite gradually working his way into the national set up, the Bishop Laney Sixth Form student explains he recently endured a challenging six-month period, when he went back to basics with his technique in order to improve his consistency.

Now, with his game in better shape than ever before, Tapp is more motivated than ever to build on his achievements so far, with hopes of going on to compete for the senior GB team.

“I had a lot of problems before the reset,” he said, speaking at a SportsAid workshop at Newmarket Racecourse recently.

“I was still managing to get results, but I wasn’t always as accurate as other times and I had a lot of issues with consistency.

“I went right back to the start – using beginner equipment and everything – and I think one of my biggest ever personal achievements was getting over that. I think a lot of people would have struggled to get through it, but it just showed me exactly how much I want it.

“I find motivation from knowing what I can do and how good I can be. Now I’m seeing it more often and more consistently which helps me massively believe in myself.

You may also want to watch:

“Competition-wise, I’ve competed in high-profile events and I have come second in tournaments to people who have competed in the Youth Olympics. That’s given me a taste of what I’d love to go on and do.”

Tapp considers American three-time Olympic medallist Brady Ellison among his role models and will be keeping a keen eye on the 31-year-old bowman.

Despite having to balance his sporting commitments with his ever-increasing college workload, the Ely Archers star – who considers American three-time Olympic medallist Brady Ellison as one of his major role models - insists he is well equipped to perform as well as possible on all fronts.

Tapp added: “Brady shoots in the same style I do and the way he controls himself, and the amount of hard work and dedication he has put in, inspires me to be like him.

“I’m finding the balance between college and archery fine now. I manage my time well and I think that kind of pressure might have affected me in the past but I’m a lot better at keeping a calm mindset now, which is very positive.

“I’ve got a huge amount of support behind me, particularly from my mum and dad who without it would be very hard. Now I’m feeling very determined and confident and I can’t wait to see how far I can go.”

SportsAid supports the most promising young British athletes by providing them with a financial award, recognition and personal development opportunities during the critical early stages of their careers.

The athlete and parent workshop hosted at Newmarket Racecourse was supported by funds raised by the RBC Ride for the Kids.

