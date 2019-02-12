Medal wins for Ely Archers

Ely Archers - 18 Medals at County Shoot: Malcolm Basing, Gents Barebow County Champ (left) and Harry Tapp (Junior Gents Recurve County Champ. Picture: DANIEL COE. Daniel Coe

Ely Archers managed to collect a total of 18 medals and three trophies at the annual Jolly Archers competition at St Ives on Sunday February 10.

This archery competition also incorporates the Cambridgeshire County Indoor Championships. Ely Archers had seven archers in attendance with five of them coming away with at least one medal.

Harry Tapp, from Ely Archers, was crowned junior gents recurve county champion and Malcolm basing was crowned gents barebow county champion for 2019.

Harry is part of Archery GB’s National Age Group Academy and trains with his coach Gaynor Hutchison from Aim4sport in Sandy.

This was the first time Malcolm had attended the competition and it was only his fourth ever archery competition.

Other wins for Ely included medals in the recurve and barebow team events as well as individual wins in the barebow and recurve single and double rounds.