Ely Archers get 18 medals at annual competition

PUBLISHED: 15:55 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 19 February 2020

Daniel coe

Ely Archers County Champions

Ely Archers managed to collect a total of 18 medals at the annual Jolly Archers competition.

This archery competition also incorporates the Cambridgeshire County Indoor Championships.

Ely Archers had nine archers in attendance with seven of them coming away with at least one medal.

Harry Tapp from Ely Archers was crowned junior gents recurve county champion and Jasmine Pearson was crowned junior ladies barebow county champion for 2020.

This was the first time Jasmine had attended the competition and it was only her second ever archery competition.

Ely Archers also won the county barebow team award, which consisted of Alison Pritchard (also second place ladies barebow), Kim Pearson and Malcolm Basing.

Other wins for Ely Archers included medals in team recurve (Harry Tapp, Mel Tang-Richardson and Ian Chapman) and Harry also came first in the junior gents recurve double round which was also a new county record.

Harry is part of Archery GBs National Age Group Academy and trains with his coach Gaynor Hutchison at Aim4sport in Sandy.

The competition took place at St Ives on February 9.

