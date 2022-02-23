Ely Archers land impressive haul at county championships

Ely Archers claimed no fewer than 19 medals at the Cambridgeshire County Indoor Championships at One Leisure, St Ives.

The Open Portsmouth shoot is run by Jolly Archers and incorporates the Cambridgeshire Archery Association (CAA) Indoor Championships.

And of nine Ely club members to attend, seven walked off with at least one medal, as Peter Lens was crowned men's barebow county champion.

Lens was also part of the team barebow county champions, alongside Alison Pritchard and Daniel Coe, while Wojciech Pawlicki, Harry Tapp and Paul Beck were crowned team recurve county champions.

Beck was second in the men's recurve and Pritchard third in the women's barebow.

In the Open Portsmouth event, Lens was first in the men's barebow and team event with Coe, while Beck was first in the men's recurve double round, as Harry Tapp finished third, as well as second in the team event with Harry and Louise Tapp and third in the men's recurve.

Louise Tapp was also second in the women's recurve double round.