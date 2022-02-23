News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Ely Archers land impressive haul at county championships

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 2:00 PM February 23, 2022
Ely Archers Daniel Coe, Paul Beck, Peter Lens and Wojciech Pawlicki celebrate

Ely Archers Daniel Coe, Paul Beck, Peter Lens and Wojciech Pawlicki celebrate - Credit: Daniel Coe

Ely Archers claimed no fewer than 19 medals at the Cambridgeshire County Indoor Championships at One Leisure, St Ives.

The Open Portsmouth shoot is run by Jolly Archers and incorporates the Cambridgeshire Archery Association (CAA) Indoor Championships.

And of nine Ely club members to attend, seven walked off with at least one medal, as Peter Lens was crowned men's barebow county champion.

Lens was also part of the team barebow county champions, alongside Alison Pritchard and Daniel Coe, while Wojciech Pawlicki, Harry Tapp and Paul Beck were crowned team recurve county champions.

Beck was second in the men's recurve and Pritchard third in the women's barebow.

In the Open Portsmouth event, Lens was first in the men's barebow and team event with Coe, while Beck was first in the men's recurve double round, as Harry Tapp finished third, as well as second in the team event with Harry and Louise Tapp and third in the men's recurve.

Louise Tapp was also second in the women's recurve double round.

Ely News

Don't Miss

A fire broke out at The Griffin pub in Isleham this morning (Friday February 18).

Cambs Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in kitchen of east Cambridgeshire village pub

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Shelagh Robertson, 74, from Waterbeach, arrives at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

Cambs Live News | Video

Woman, 74, charged with causing death of Louis Thorold by careless driving

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Plans for four additional homes off New Road, Witchford

Planning

Parish clerk warns of 'significant harm' through village homes

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon