Ely & Witchford TSD members make mark on world stage

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 1:43 PM June 27, 2022
Ely & Witchford Tang Soo Do members face the camera

Ely & Witchford Tang Soo Do members face the camera - Credit: Kate Holmes

Ely & Witchford Tang Soo Do members had plenty to cheer at the World Championships in the USA.

Buoyed by their earlier success at the National Championships, when all 10 members who took part brought home a top-three trophy, the club saw their students travel to North Carolina to compete on the global stage.

And Laura Vanhulle won three gold medals, while Oliver Russell came away with gold and silver, Greg Ozog won gold and bronze and Jakub Ozog claimed two bronze.

Their combined efforts helped the Great Britain squad claim both male and female Grand Dan champions trophies and all other champions trophies bar three, making it their most successful World Championships ever.

Ely & Witchford instructors and husband-and-wife Robert and Gaynor Russell were also invited to judge at the competition.

"The students from Cambridgeshire worked very hard in their preparation for this year's championship," said head of GB Tang Soo Do Master Khan.

