Published: 5:28 PM October 18, 2021

Ely City (pictured in action vs Lakenheath) responded to midweek defeat with a 3-0 win at Hadleigh United. - Credit: Nick Bowman

Ely City bounced back from midweek defeat with a comfortable away day victory to drift further away from the relegation zone.

Adam Capel, Ben Tait and Luke Young, one who has shone so far this season, earned the Robins a 3-0 win at Hadleigh United in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division after losing to Lakenheath last Tuesday.

Saturday’s triumph lifted Ely, who have now won five in 15 league games, eight points away from second-bottom Haverhill Rovers ahead of City’s clash with Fakenham Town at the Demcom Stadium this Saturday, 3pm.

As for Soham Town Rangers, they were unable to back up FA Trophy delight with victory in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.

Soham Town Rangers player-boss Robbie Mason saw his team lose at promotion chasers Ilkeston Town after FA Trophy triumph. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Robbie Mason’s side went down 3-1 at promotion chasers Ilkeston Town at the weekend, despite taking a first-half lead thanks to Ally Conway.

Conway was then dismissed for Soham with nine minutes to play in the second half.

Soham, who visit Spalding United in the league tomorrow (Tuesday, 7.45pm), face Carlton Town on Saturday, 3pm, a week before their FA Trophy third round qualifying tie with Nuneaton Borough at Julius Martin Lane.