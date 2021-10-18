Robins respond in style while Soham beaten at promotion chasers
- Credit: Nick Bowman
Ely City bounced back from midweek defeat with a comfortable away day victory to drift further away from the relegation zone.
Adam Capel, Ben Tait and Luke Young, one who has shone so far this season, earned the Robins a 3-0 win at Hadleigh United in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division after losing to Lakenheath last Tuesday.
Saturday’s triumph lifted Ely, who have now won five in 15 league games, eight points away from second-bottom Haverhill Rovers ahead of City’s clash with Fakenham Town at the Demcom Stadium this Saturday, 3pm.
As for Soham Town Rangers, they were unable to back up FA Trophy delight with victory in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.
Robbie Mason’s side went down 3-1 at promotion chasers Ilkeston Town at the weekend, despite taking a first-half lead thanks to Ally Conway.
Conway was then dismissed for Soham with nine minutes to play in the second half.
Soham, who visit Spalding United in the league tomorrow (Tuesday, 7.45pm), face Carlton Town on Saturday, 3pm, a week before their FA Trophy third round qualifying tie with Nuneaton Borough at Julius Martin Lane.
Most Read
- 1 Over 100 modern slavery victims rescued in Cambridgeshire
- 2 WATCH: The Fens celebrates its own 'Ark of Triumph'
- 3 Man found dead in March
- 4 Jail for 'despicable' burglary on 93-year-old man with dementia
- 5 Dramatic pictures catch harvester on fire in 4am blaze
- 6 Motion calls for community housing review in four villages
- 7 Church to hold churchyards training day
- 8 'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash
- 9 Illegal poachers stopped in their tracks by eagle-eyed public
- 10 MP oversees climate change mock debate at Ely College