Ely City joint-managers Ben Farmer (left) and Luke McAvoy saw their team lose to league leaders Gorleston. - Credit: Nick Bowman

Ely City’s winning streak was halted by the league leaders, while Soham Town Rangers’ miserable run continued.

Jordan Foster’s brace was not enough to stop Eastern Counties League Premier Division leaders Gorleston from taking all three points at Emerald Park on November 13.

The Robins went down 4-2 to the league’s table-toppers, having gone on a five-game unbeaten run although they have now scored at least twice in their last six matches.

Luke McAvoy and Ben Farmer’s men welcome strugglers Brantham Athletic to the Demcom Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 3pm.

As for Soham, they went down to a sixth straight defeat in all competitions at Belper Town over the weekend.

Despite taking a one-goal lead through Ollie Ward early in the first half, they were beaten 3-1 in Derbyshire in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.

Robbie Mason’s side take on Yaxley at Julius Martin Lane tonight, 7.45pm, before entertaining Sporting Khalsa on Saturday.