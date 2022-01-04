City and Greens given sour taste of defeat to kick off 2022
- Credit: Nick Bowman/Peter Tyers
Both Ely City and Soham Town Rangers made it losing starts to 2022 as they kicked off the new year with defeat.
The Robins returned to action for the first time since December 11, and were welcomed by a healthy 262 crowd for their Bank Holiday fixture with Mildenhall Town on January 3.
But Ely could not make home advantage count as they lost 2-0 to their promotion-chasing opponents at the Demcom Stadium in the Eastern Counties Premier Division.
For Soham, they began a new era without player-boss Robbie Mason with a narrow reverse at home to Cambridge City on New Year’s Day.
The Greens, who parted company with Mason on December 28, lost 2-1 to the Lilywhites after a last-minute winner in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.
It’s now no win in 13 games in all competitions for Soham, who welcome Histon to Julius Martin Lane on January 15, 3pm.
Ely go to strugglers Long Melford in a league clash on Saturday, 3pm.
