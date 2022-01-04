News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

City and Greens given sour taste of defeat to kick off 2022

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:40 PM January 4, 2022
Ely City and Soham Town Rangers in action

Ely City (left) and Soham Town Rangers (right) kicked off the new year with home defeats in their respective leagues. - Credit: Nick Bowman/Peter Tyers

Both Ely City and Soham Town Rangers made it losing starts to 2022 as they kicked off the new year with defeat. 

The Robins returned to action for the first time since December 11, and were welcomed by a healthy 262 crowd for their Bank Holiday fixture with Mildenhall Town on January 3. 

But Ely could not make home advantage count as they lost 2-0 to their promotion-chasing opponents at the Demcom Stadium in the Eastern Counties Premier Division. 

Ely City vs Norwich United DEC 2021

Ely City were beaten on their return to action for the first time in over three weeks. - Credit: Nick Bowman

For Soham, they began a new era without player-boss Robbie Mason with a narrow reverse at home to Cambridge City on New Year’s Day. 

The Greens, who parted company with Mason on December 28, lost 2-1 to the Lilywhites after a last-minute winner in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands. 

Wisbech Town vs Soham Town Rangers DEC 2021

Soham Town Rangers began life without Robbie Mason with a 1-0 defeat to Cambridge City. - Credit: Peter Tyers

It’s now no win in 13 games in all competitions for Soham, who welcome Histon to Julius Martin Lane on January 15, 3pm. 

Ely go to strugglers Long Melford in a league clash on Saturday, 3pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver in 3-car crash was 3-times over limit  
  2. 2 Residents commended for supporting communities during pandemic
  3. 3 Welney flood alert lifted
  1. 4 Darts ace Brett bids to extend fine end to first PDC tour year
  2. 5 Murdered 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell was a 'totally broken baby'
  3. 6 New junior team gets winter ready thanks to funding award
  4. 7 Hospital study shows daily capsules could help long Covid sufferers
  5. 8 Caden, 10, donates £80 worth of items to Ely Foodbank
  6. 9 Award-winning crime novelist is coming to Manea and Ely
  7. 10 Cambridgeshire heroes recognised in New Year's Honours list
Non-League Football
Ely News
Soham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Visual prepared by This Land for Soham Gateway

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

‘Anger, resentment and fury' of those opposed to Soham Gateway

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Kim Hunt

Cambs Live News

Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing woman

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Deans Meadow in Ely is up for sale with Savills for £950,000.

Gallery

What a £1m home looks like in Cambs compared to rest of world

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Anchor Inn, Sutton Gault near Ely, could re-open. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council

New lease of life for closed 17th century Michelin pub

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon