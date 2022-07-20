News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely trio take time trial team prize in club record

Lee Power

Published: 10:15 AM July 20, 2022
Rob Golding in action

Rob Golding in action - Credit: Davey Jones

Ely & District Cycling Club's Rob Golding, Darran Bennett and Simon Butteriss won the team competition at a 50-mile time trial held by Finsbury CC on the F2/50 course.

Their time of five hours, 12 minutes and 15 seconds was also a club record, beating the old mark by over 12 minutes.

Simon Butteriss in action

Simon Butteriss in action - Credit: Davey Jones

Golding's 1:44.16 was one second faster than Bennett and six quicker than Butteriss, as they finished eighth, ninth and 10th overall.

Bennett was first in the veteran category, with Golding second.

Darran Bennett in action

Darran Bennett in action - Credit: Davey Jones

Derek Ricketts (23.39) and Robert Coult (26.32) were 15th and 30th respectively at a 10-mile event on the N1/10 course near Sawtry.

Junior Tom Lewis took part in the London 2-day National Youth Circuit race and finished 39th and 60th on the first stage at Redbridge Cycling Centre.

He was 61st and 31st at the Cyclopark in Gravesend and finished in 51st place overall.

Tom Lewis in action

Tom Lewis in action - Credit: EDCC

Harvey Woodroffe raced an omnium event on the 250m track at Bredfield near Ipswich and finished second in all four disciplines to take second overall in the under-12 group.

Harvey Woodroffe (left) on the podium

Harvey Woodroffe (left) on the podium - Credit: EDCC


