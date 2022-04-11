News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely & District Cycling Club claim time trial team prize

Lee Power

Published: 9:26 AM April 11, 2022
Ely & District Cycling Club's Rob Golding

Ely & District Cycling Club's Rob Golding - Credit: Ming Lo

Four Ely & District Cycling Club riders competed in a 25-mile time trial organised by King's Lynn CC recently.

Held on the B25/33 course near Downham Market, it featured a rolling single carriageway road, wind, rain and occasionally hail for riders to endure.

Rob Golding was seventh in 58 minutes 17 seconds, with Derek Ricketts 11th in 60.02.

John Manlow was 19th in 1:01.23, while Rob Goult's 1:13.25 saw him place 30th as their combined efforts gave Ely the team prize.

Junior rider Tom Lewis raced the final round of the Hillingdon Slipstreamers Spring Series, a road race event on a closed circuit.

Lewis rode close to the front of the pack, helping to stop anyone breaking clear, but the race was abandoned with two laps to go due to a crash in the main bunch.

Nonetheless, his results form previous rounds saw Lewis finish first overall in the under-16 male category.


