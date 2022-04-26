Ely & District Cycling Club members impress

Ely & District Cycling Club members impressed at a 10-mile time trial organised by King's Lynn CC.

Rory Havis finished second in 21mins 33secs, only 19secs behind the winner, as Will Shepherd took fifth in 23.48.

And Robert Goult also made the top 10 as he finished ninth in 26.21.

Darran Bennett finished sixth in a club record 30.27 at the 15-mile race organised by Cambridge CC on the F2/15 course near Cambourne, with Rob Golding 11th in 31.09.

Derek Ricketts clocked 33.03 for 28th, with John Manlow 35th in 33.26.

It meant course bests for Bennett and Ricketts who, with Golding, claimed a second team prize for Ely this year in open copmetition.

Ely's Tom Lewis (yellow sleeves) in action in Scotland - Credit: EDCC

Junior rider Tom Lewis competed in the second round of the Scottish National Youth Circuit Series in Ayrshire, hosted by East Kilbride Road Club.

Having started near the back of the field he made it into the second group and ended up in a sprint for fourth, before crossing the line in fifth.