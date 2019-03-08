Ely & District riders record impressive results at National Championships

Three Ely & District Cycling Club riders produced impressive results at the VTTA National Championships on Sunday.

Darran Bennett was first home for the B&T Motor Repairs-sponsored outfit, finishing in a time of 54 minutes and 31 seconds over the 25-mile course between Cambridge and Newmarket.

John Manlow and Derek Ricketts also claimed sub-hour times, recording times of 58:13 and 59:28 respectively.

It was success for a further six Ely riders, who took part in the club's annual open 10-mile time trial event between Mepal and nearby Lancaster Way.

Rory Havis was fastest in a time of 22:26, before Martin Holmes was the second Ely representative to cross the line in 23:59.

Steve Peck was next to complete the course in 23:59, just 16 seconds separating him and Chris Brown who finished in 24:50.

On his return to time-trialling, Glen Clark recorded a healthy time of 26:19, as Alison Holmes made it home in 29:34.

Beforehand, four Ely riders cycled the E2/10 course near Newmarket held last week, with Rory Havis the pick of the riders.

He notched a personal best of 20:28, followed by Steve Peck (22:27), Will Shepherd (22:36) and Glen Clark (24:06).