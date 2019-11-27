Advanced search

Ely Tigers back to winning ways as Wisbech rivals are sent packing in league derby

PUBLISHED: 18:10 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:10 27 November 2019

Ely v Wisbech rugby.Picture; STEVE WELLS

Ely v Wisbech rugby.Picture; STEVE WELLS

Ely Tigers got back to winning ways after their defeat at Woodbridge with a 28-8 win over Wisbech.

Again forced to make changes due to injuries, they saw the visitors make an early substitution due to a problem of their own.

And Ely opened the scoring after winning the ball at a scrum and moving it quickly out to the wing to Charlie Coupland, who found a gap to cross the line.

With Joel Scott Paul missing from the starting line-up due to injury, Jake Alsop stepped up to add the conversion.

And Coupland turned provider for the next try, intercepting a pass on the halfway line and racing forward with Matty Balmer in support.

With ideal timing Coupland set Balmer free to score and Alsop again added the extra points, before the game settled down with neither side able to get a grip and keep hold of the ball for any notable period of time.

Wisbech got on the scoreboard on 36 minutes as they moved the ball from left to right and, having players on the overlap, crossed the line to score in the corner.

The conversion was missed as Tigers went into the break with a 14-5 lead.

But the second half started very much with Wisbech on the front foot and the visitors added to their tally after being awarded a penalty as they decided to go for the points in front of the post.

With 10 minutes left on the clock the home side brought on Nathan Brooks and John Dibb, to join other replacement Byron Read, all three played a huge parts in the next two tries.

The first came from Ely's first real play in the Wisbech half when, from a lineout, a scrum was awarded and the hosts won the ball, with Read peeling off the back of the scrum to go over in the corner.

Despite the difficult angle for the conversionn, Alsop sent the ball sailing through the posts and, moments after the restart, two replacements combined to cross again as Mitchell Kennett's powerful run saw the ball fed to Dibb, with Brooks in support.

Dibb fed the ball to Brooks, who powered under the posts to give Alsop his easiest kick of the day.

As the game drew to a close, Wisbech were camped near the home line, but Ely's defence stood firm and the win leaves them in third place, behind West Norfolk and Cantabs, with both due to face Tigers in the coming weeks.

