Youngsters shine for 10is Academy to record second win
Sebastien Scaux
- Credit: 10is Academy
10is Academy’s youngsters produced a stunning display to earn another in the LTA Dunlop League.
Alisa, 16 and Lewis, 19, inspired the Ely-based club to victory over Haslingfield on July 31.
Despite losing the first set, Alisa with head coach Sebastien Scaux replied to win the second set 7-6 in a tiebreak before winning three rubbers out of four.
“She looked so mature and because of the way she behaved, she looked like the experienced player,” Sebastien said.
“Without her, we would have lost the match and with it any hope to finish in the top two.”
You may also want to watch:
Lewis, who paired with new member Samantha, showed a flawless performance to win the extra two rubbers, giving 10is Academy a 5-3 triumph.
“His belief from the beginning and his attitude showed why he is one of the best tennis players in Ely,” Sebastien said.
Most Read
- 1 Round one to High Flyer after highways gives thumbs up to giant mug
- 2 'Panicked' dangerous driver apologises after 90mph police pursuit
- 3 East Cambs could be getting five new walking routes
- 4 Customers report summerhouse builder to fraud investigators
- 5 Councillors praised for 'tireless' illegal encampment work
- 6 Residents told 'not to approach' illegal encampment
- 7 Former deputy mayor wants to move Newmarket to Cambridgeshire
- 8 Our weekly round-up of what Ely Standard readers have to say
- 9 First homes approved for Waterbeach Barracks
- 10 Work starts on £3.16m apprenticeship training school
“Sam is the perfect example that you don’t have to start to learn tennis as a child to play tennis competitively.”
10is Academy’s last match will play Ely Tennis Club mixed 2nds in another anticipated derby.