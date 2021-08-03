Published: 4:06 PM August 3, 2021

10is Academy’s youngsters produced a stunning display to earn another in the LTA Dunlop League.

Alisa, 16 and Lewis, 19, inspired the Ely-based club to victory over Haslingfield on July 31.

Despite losing the first set, Alisa with head coach Sebastien Scaux replied to win the second set 7-6 in a tiebreak before winning three rubbers out of four.

“She looked so mature and because of the way she behaved, she looked like the experienced player,” Sebastien said.

“Without her, we would have lost the match and with it any hope to finish in the top two.”

Lewis, who paired with new member Samantha, showed a flawless performance to win the extra two rubbers, giving 10is Academy a 5-3 triumph.

“His belief from the beginning and his attitude showed why he is one of the best tennis players in Ely,” Sebastien said.

“Sam is the perfect example that you don’t have to start to learn tennis as a child to play tennis competitively.”

10is Academy’s last match will play Ely Tennis Club mixed 2nds in another anticipated derby.