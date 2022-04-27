Ely 10is Academy teams get league campaigns underway

Ely's 10is Academy began their LTA National Team Tennis League campaigns at the weekend.

The 12 & under boys, after promotion to Division One, produced a good effort against multi-champions Cambridge LTC and had lots of support in some exciting matches in defeat.

The men's first team beat the second string in their Division Two derby, with head coach Sebastien Scaux pleased by both sides.

"The players should be proud of themselves," he said. "They've shown how much progress they've made over the past few months and are playing a very exciting brand of tennis."

The 14 & under girls visited Division Two rivals Papworth and saw captain Tia win her singles 6-2 6-1 and newcomer Laia triumph 6-0 6-0.

The pair also played doubles and only dropped one game in their victory.

The men host Longstanton in midweek, while the ladies visit Newmarket.

Saturday sees four teams at home - the 10 & under against Cambridge Tennis Academy, the 8 & under against Cambourne LTC, the mixed against Papworth and the ladies seconds against Ely.

The men's seconds visit St Neots on Sunday.

Ely 10is Academy offers lessons for children and adults, with free taster sessions for newcomers and has a special offer for summer membership. Visit 10is.co.uk or email admin@10is.co.uk.







