Ely's 10is Academy looking to serve up title quadruple

Ely's 10is Academy are chasing a quadruple in their first year of competition.

The men's first team took another step towards the Cambs League Division 10 title with a 7-1 win over Ely thirds to move ahead of Duxford at the top with a match in hand.

Their last match is a tricky fixture at David Lloyds, who are currently third.

The same players were back on court playing their last match in the National League on Sunday, having clinched the title a week earlier.

Ely's 10is Academy men celebrate their National League win - Credit: 10is Academy

Rhys Baxter took the number one spot and was back to his best with a 6-0 6-1 win in his singles and 6-0 6-0 win in the doubles with Tom Shackleton.

Head coach Sebastien Scaux said: "Rhys has been our best player with Joshua and Tom just behind. They have been very solid in the league and when they could not play, we had young players such as Rich, Mish and max who stepped up."

The ladies seconds had a convincing 8-0 win over Histon, while the first team had a week off but sit two points clear of their nearest rivals.

Ely's 10is Academy ladies second team face the camera - Credit: 10is Academy

And with the under-14 girls having also clinched a National League title and two Cambs League titles on the horizon, 10is Academy could end up with an awesome foursome this season.

Louis Cayer will be giving technical and tactical doubles clinics to team players and members on Sunday July 17 as 10is Academy prepare to celebrate their first anniversary.

Beginners are always welcomed and will get help to develop their game, while advance players will be put through intense drills.

For more details on matches and events see their website 10is.co.uk.