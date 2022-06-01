Another smashing week for Ely's 10is Academy stars

It has been another successful week for Ely's 10is Academy.

The week started with a 7-1 win for the women's first team at Cottenham in the Cambridgeshire league.

Captain Ling Ling and Giulia won four sets, while young Ciara, 14, paired with Mutsuko to win three sets. The win means the team is now first in their division.

On Wednesday the men welcomed leaders Duxford and, after nearly four hours, after some hard-fought matches the home team closed the match with a 5-3 win to also take them to top spot in their division.

The performance of the week came on Saturday when the dominant 14U girls were looking unstoppable as they only dropped one game in six sets in a strong win, which secured the title and promotion.

They were the overwhelming favourite to emerge victorious after defeating Papworth in the away fixture earlier this season.

And they did not show any nerves, as they dominated from the start with their powerful groundstrokes.

Anna won her match 6-0, 6-0 and so did her sister Laia. In the doubles match, both sisters joined forces for another solid performance.

The small crowd roared as the last forehand winner sealed a 6-0, 6-1 victory that will see the 14U girls in the top division next year.

Ely 10is Academy's 14U girls have won the Division Two title - Credit: 10is Academy

Sebastien Scaux, 10is Academy director, said: "The girls have been exceptional this year and the result today is due to their hard work and commitment to excellence. They should be proud of their achievement.

"Anna and Laia stole the show today but we cannot forget the rest of the team and all the players at the club who are pushing each other to reach their full potential.

"This year we have seen many beginner players join the teams; they might not be in the same spotlight but they are an integral part of the club and the winning mentality that we are putting in place."

On Sunday the men welcomed Cambourne 2 in the National League Division Two and with three of their first-team players away, the ever-improving Richard, Mish and Max stepped up.

Experienced team captain Seb comfortably won his match 6-1, 6-1 while Max, ranked number two on the day, had a flawless 6-0, 6-0 win.

Mish and Richard won their doubles 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 and Seb and Max paired up to win their match 6-2, 6-0 to ensure the win for the home team.

Mish then won his singles match 6-0, 6-1, while Richard won 6-3, 6-2 in his first match in the league.

The team could end-up lifting the title in two weeks should they win one of their two remaining matches.

If you are interested in reaching your potential and ant to join a growing club, email admin@10is.co.uk for more details.