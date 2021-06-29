News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
League win for hard-working young tennis team

Sebastien Scaux

Published: 10:47 AM June 29, 2021   
10is Academy overcomes Bourn Tennis Club to win Cambridgeshire National League match. The 10U mixed team is pictured.

10is Academy overcomes Bourn Tennis Club to win hard-fought Cambridgeshire National League match. The 10U mixed team is pictured.

Ely's 10is Academy has come from behind to claim another win in the Cambridgeshire National League (Div 1) with a gutsy 7-6 victory over Bourn Tennis Club on Sunday morning. 

The encounter started with three losses from Alex and Cassius in the two single rubbers and for Jeremy & Alexander in doubles. 

”After losing our first three rubbers (2 in a 3rd set tiebreak), the team had to pull through all its mental strength,” said 10is Academy director Sebastien Scaux. 

“I had to tell them to keep the energy up, be a bit more aggressive and go to win the next three rubbers to get a chance to play a match shootout (3 rubbers: 1 doubles tiebreak to 10 points and 2 singles tiebreaks to 10 points). 

After surrendering his first set 5-7, Alexander physically and mentally dug deep to win the second set.

10is Academy overcomes Bourn Tennis Club to win Cambridgeshire National League match. The 12U boys team is pictured.

10is Academy overcomes Bourn Tennis Club to win Cambridgeshire National League match. The 12U boys team is pictured.

Near collapse with exhaustion, he gave everything to win his rubber 11-9 in the third set tiebreak.

Meanwhile, Jeremy won his singles rubber with ease 6-1 6-0.

In the second doubles rubber, Cassius and Alex won their first set 7-6 but Bourn broke the home team to take the second set 2-6.

For the fourth time in six rubbers, it was going to be decided by a tiebreak. 

10is Academy took it 10-6 and levelled the contest at three matches apiece. 

A tense shootout saw Jeremy win his rubber 10-7 while Cassius lost his.

Alex and Alexander were aware of the results and knew they needed to win to ensure the overall victory.  

They held their nerve, winning consecutive points to win the rubber. 

10is Academy won the match in four-hours-and-22 minutes. 

The win over the in-form Bourn Tennis Club will see 10is Academy rise to second in the Division 1 with one last match left away at Cambridge Academy next Sunday. 

Unfortunately, the 9U mixed, 10U mixed and 14U boys, despite some awesome overall performances, could not find a way to win. 

“At the beginning of the season, 90% of our players had never competed at that level,” added Sebastien Scaux.

“Now they are starting to look like they belong in that league. The players have been working hard and seeing their progress fills me with pride.” 

