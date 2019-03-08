Advanced search

Success for schools at Eastern Area Schools Judo Championship 2019.

PUBLISHED: 10:11 24 September 2019

Success for schools at Eastern Area Schools Judo Championship 2019. The competition was held at Littleport Leisure. Pictured are Yonas Aldous from The Cambridge Academy of Science and Technology, Freddie Marshall from King's Ely and Daisy Simpson from Witchford Village College. Picture: STUART ALDOUS.

It was a great day of judo contest at Littleport Leisure on Sunday when Littleport Judo Club again hosted the annual Eastern Area Schools Judo Championship.

The event saw over a hundred young judoka from across the Eastern area and beyond represent their schools in judo contest.

The judoka were divided into groups based on weight and school year. Gold and silver medalists from each group gained entry into the National Schools Judo Championship 2020 to be held at the English Institute For Sport in Sheffield, the largest multi sports centre in the country, early next year.

Five young judoka took part from the Ely area who train at Witcham and Littleport Judo Clubs.

Lucas Drury put on a great display of judo skill representing Sutton C of E Primary School in the year 4 and 5 boys group.

Lucas was in one of the largest group of the day and won two contests against judoka from St Marys RC Primary and R A Butler Academy before just missing out on a win in the bronze medal contest against a very experienced opponent from Wenhasten Primary.

A very admirable fifth place finish for Lucas and Sutton C of E Primary School in a tough group.

Representing the Isle Of Ely Primary School in the year 4 and 5 girls group was Lily Robinson.

Lily showed fantastic skill in her contests winning against judoka from The Perse School and Greenwood Primary School with Ippon scores to take the gold medal in her group.

Entered in the year 8 and 9 girls group and representing Witchford Village College, Daisy Simpson put on a fine display of judo spirit.

Facing much higher graded and more experienced judoka from Vyners School in Greater London.

Daisy showed great resilience in her contest judo and was awarded with the Silver medal in her group for Witchford Village College.

Representing Kings Ely in the year 8 and 9 boys group Freddie Marshall contested with judoka from Lincoln Christ's Hospital School, Parkside Community College and Cambridge Academy of Science.

Freddie was the lowest graded player in his group but that did not stop him throwing and scoring against his opponents in a determined display of judo skill. Freddie finished with a bronze medal in fourth place - a great result for Kings Ely.

Also in the year 8 and 9 boys group representing The Cambridge Academy of Science and Technology was Yonas Aldous.

Yonas competed with players from Lincoln Christ's Hospital School, Parkside Community College and Kings Ely.

Yonas's judo was decisive and he won contests with good technique, just missing out on a place in the final and taking a bronze medal in third place for The Cambridge Academy of Science.

Judo instructor Stuart Aldous, who coached the local players at the event, said: "It was great to see our members from Witcham and Littleport Judo Clubs getting involved in the Schools Championship. In many contests they where up against more experienced and higher graded judoka and they all showed great courage and judo spirit.

"Their judo etiquette was faultless and they took their share of wins and medals throughout the groups with skilful judo and determination.

"We know the schools are all rightly proud of their pupils' achievements at the contest and so are all of our members and coach's at the clubs."

