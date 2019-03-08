Advanced search

East Cambs Warriors notch up an emphatic victory in their away game with Huntingdon

PUBLISHED: 12:47 08 October 2019

East Cambs Warriors, the club's senior men's team, made their debut in Division 2 of the Cambridge Basketball with an away game against Huntingdon Hawks 3 on Sunday October 6.

The Warriors came away with an emphatic 93-32 victory in which the team were paced by Aurimas Sileris with 28 points and Will Wallis with 18 points.

Head Coach Rob Knapper said after the game: "This was the club's first game in a new league.

"The win is fantastic made all the more in that it was a great team performance on both ends of the floor."

He added: "Everyone on the team contributed and I was really happy for the guys. Hawks 3 are Huntingdon's development team and had players as young as 15 in the team, so although the victory is nice, we will play against tougher teams this season".

The team also started the Nene Valley Basketball League last Friday and lost to Huntingdon 1 65-52.

Anyone interested in playing for the club from the ages of 8+ should email contact@eastcambsbasketballclub.co.uk

