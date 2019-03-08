Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

BASKETBALL: East Cambs Basketball Club on the search for new talent at summer camp

PUBLISHED: 15:02 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 05 July 2019

East Cambs Basketball Club's men's team, Warriors, after winning the Nene Valley League Plate, their first ever trophy. Picture: EAST CAMBS BASKETBALL CLUB

East Cambs Basketball Club's men's team, Warriors, after winning the Nene Valley League Plate, their first ever trophy. Picture: EAST CAMBS BASKETBALL CLUB

Archant

Are you a sport enthusiast and want to try out basketball? Look no further than East Cambs Basketball Club.

The club are holding their annual summer camp next month, which mainly consists of skills development, drills and fun competitions, with trophies up for grabs.

Two camps will be taking place at The Hive Leisure Centre in Ely on Tuesday, August 27 for nine to 13-year-olds and Wednesday, August 28 for ages 14-17, and both boys and girls of all abilities are welcome.

Both days are split into morning and afternoon sessions and you do not have to be a club member to take part.

Rob Knapper, head coach, said: "With our new leisure partners at The Hive, we now have a venue where we can run the camp.

You may also want to watch:

"Each day, the other coaches and I will vote for the Camp MVP and the most improved player.

"We ask that everyone that takes part brings a water bottle, pack lunch and lots of energy.

"If at the end of the camp the players want more basketball, they can join one of our junior squads for the upcoming season."

Participation costs £25 per day and last between 10am-4pm both days.

To register your interest and for more information, email contact@eastcambsbasketball.co.uk or head to their Facebook page 'East Cambs Basketball Club'.

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury’s after he was struck by car and killed in the Ely supermarket car park

The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury�s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park. Picture: Archant / GOOGLE

Fundraising campaign tops £80,000 as comic Jason Manford issues plea for fans to support sick mum Rachel

A fundraising campaign to pay off a sick mum’s mortgage has seen more than £80,000 raised in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford. Brave mum-of-three Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function. Picture: FAMILY/ FACEBOOK

Magnificent weather and a spectacular night of celebration as Year 11 Ely College students turn out in force for Prom Night at The Maltings

Ely College Year 11 Prom at the Maltings, Ely. Collage: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Cheers, tears and jubilation as winners celebrate in style

Winners and finalists at The Maltings for the annual Ely Heroes Awards. The prestigious Ely Hero Award. Winner Alison Fitt is pictured. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘Faceless bureaucrats’ blamed by Ely Folk Festival for banning traditional Morris and molly procession through the city’s market place

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury’s after he was struck by car and killed in the Ely supermarket car park

The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury�s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park. Picture: Archant / GOOGLE

Fundraising campaign tops £80,000 as comic Jason Manford issues plea for fans to support sick mum Rachel

A fundraising campaign to pay off a sick mum’s mortgage has seen more than £80,000 raised in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford. Brave mum-of-three Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function. Picture: FAMILY/ FACEBOOK

Magnificent weather and a spectacular night of celebration as Year 11 Ely College students turn out in force for Prom Night at The Maltings

Ely College Year 11 Prom at the Maltings, Ely. Collage: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Cheers, tears and jubilation as winners celebrate in style

Winners and finalists at The Maltings for the annual Ely Heroes Awards. The prestigious Ely Hero Award. Winner Alison Fitt is pictured. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘Faceless bureaucrats’ blamed by Ely Folk Festival for banning traditional Morris and molly procession through the city’s market place

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

Latest from the Ely Standard

£608,200 grant means that Viva can transform derelict Spencer Mill into cultural hub for the community

Viva�s dreams are to become a reality thanks to a �608,200 grant for their Spencer Mill Poject, which will bring Soham�s only remaining mill back to life. This is what the derelict mill currently looks like. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM.

Artists’ desperate plea to find home for unique one-off painting of Ely’s Garfield the cat he finished almost two years ago

Hidden! The mystery painting of Garfield the cat by artist Rob Martin who is desperately looking to find a home for his one-off piece. Picture: Rob Martin / ARCHANT

CYCLING: Ely & District Cycling Club back in action despite extreme conditions

Mikie Burrell on the descent in the XC National Championship series. Picture: RICHARD HOWES

BASKETBALL: East Cambs Basketball Club on the search for new talent at summer camp

East Cambs Basketball Club's men's team, Warriors, after winning the Nene Valley League Plate, their first ever trophy. Picture: EAST CAMBS BASKETBALL CLUB

Councillor claims mentally ill residents in Cambridge are being “hounded out” of centre

Claims mentally ill residents in Cambridge are being hounded out of centre. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists