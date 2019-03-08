BASKETBALL: East Cambs Basketball Club on the search for new talent at summer camp

East Cambs Basketball Club's men's team, Warriors, after winning the Nene Valley League Plate, their first ever trophy. Picture: EAST CAMBS BASKETBALL CLUB Archant

Are you a sport enthusiast and want to try out basketball? Look no further than East Cambs Basketball Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club are holding their annual summer camp next month, which mainly consists of skills development, drills and fun competitions, with trophies up for grabs.

Two camps will be taking place at The Hive Leisure Centre in Ely on Tuesday, August 27 for nine to 13-year-olds and Wednesday, August 28 for ages 14-17, and both boys and girls of all abilities are welcome.

Both days are split into morning and afternoon sessions and you do not have to be a club member to take part.

Rob Knapper, head coach, said: "With our new leisure partners at The Hive, we now have a venue where we can run the camp.

You may also want to watch:

"Each day, the other coaches and I will vote for the Camp MVP and the most improved player.

"We ask that everyone that takes part brings a water bottle, pack lunch and lots of energy.

"If at the end of the camp the players want more basketball, they can join one of our junior squads for the upcoming season."

Participation costs £25 per day and last between 10am-4pm both days.

To register your interest and for more information, email contact@eastcambsbasketball.co.uk or head to their Facebook page 'East Cambs Basketball Club'.