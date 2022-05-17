News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
East Cambs Basketball Club summer camp for junior players returns

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 3:32 PM May 17, 2022
East Cambs Basketball Club summer 2022 training poster

East Cambs Basketball Club summer 2022 training poster - Credit: East Cambs Basketball Club

This August will see the return of East Cambs Basketball Club’s annual summer camp for junior players. 

The camp will be run by the club's head coach Rob Knapper and former East Cambs junior team captain Matt Juden, who is now the head coach of the Sheffield Hallam University men’s 2nd team. 

The first two days will be for those aged 10-13, the third and fourth days for 14-17s and the fifth day reserved for competitions and the chance for attendees to win trophies and prizes like camp MVP and Most Improved Players, who will be added to the club hall of fame. 

Rob said: "It is a chance for junior players to come and enjoy three days of basketball and have fun whilst learning to play this wonderful game. 

"The camp will be in the King’s School sports hall in Ely between August 1-5, 10am-4am every day.” 

If you would like your child to attend, email Rob using contact@eastcambbasketball.co.uk 

