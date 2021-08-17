Published: 11:21 AM August 17, 2021 Updated: 11:25 AM August 17, 2021

East Cambs Basketball Club recently returned to action after months of lockdown, something that head coach Rob Knapper is excited about. - Credit: East Cambs Basketball Club

A basketball coach said it is good to be back on court as he looks to improve the club’s fortunes after months of inactivity.

East Cambs Basketball Club returned to training after the most recent Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year, with young and older members now playing.

Head coach Rob Knapper said: “It is so nice to say that we are now back up and running and we can now finally return to some sort of basketball normality!

“Basketball England gave the go ahead to return in May and I have been working tirelessly with King’s School, Ely, our junior training venue, to sort out sessions for the youngest members of our club.”

Head coach Rob Knapper is excited to return to action as East Cambs Basketball Club welcome younger and older members. - Credit: East Cambs Basketball Club

The club’s senior players have been training at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris while their usual venue, The Hive in Ely, is used for fitness classes and a Covid vaccination centre.

Knapper said the seniors hope to move back to The Hive in October, which has had an impact on player numbers.

“We hope to be able to return in October, but I know that we are missing some senior players because of this,” he said.

“I would encourage anyone, if they are interested in playing, to get in touch with the club and come along to one of our sessions all are welcome.”

East Cambs Warriors’ senior team were back in competitive action with a narrow 76-71 defeat to Huntingdon Hawks in the Nene Valley League play-off semi-final.

East Cambs Basketball Club returned to action after lockdown with a narrow defeat to Huntingdon Hawks. - Credit: East Cambs Basketball Club

It was the team’s first fixture since lockdown, which was also played in front of spectators.

“It was great to be back on the court and playing a match after all this time,” Knapper said.

“We competed from start to finish and but in the end, it was not enough, but the players should not be down about it as they gave everything they had.

“It gives us something to build on for next season.”

Junior training for ages nine to 11 are on Mondays between 6-7pm at King’s School, Ely, while training for 12-15-year olds are on Wednesdays at 5.45-7pm at the same venue.

Senior team training takes place on Tuesdays between 7-8.30pm at Cromwell.

All sessions cost £5 and the first session is free. For more information, email: contact@eastcambsbasketball.co.uk or visit: https://eastcambsbasketball.co.uk/.