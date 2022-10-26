Ely City, who were beaten in the FA Vase, will aim to extend their unbeaten league run this weekend. - Credit: Nick Bowman

It was the taste of defeat that both Ely City and Soham Town Rangers had to endure last weekend.

Ely visited Burnham Ramblers in the first round proper of the FA Vase on October 22, hoping to progress against step six opponents.

But after a goalless draw in Essex, the hosts, who sit second in Eastern Counties League First Division South, prevailed 4-2 on penalties.

It is now five league games with a win for Soham after a 2-1 defeat at Hadleigh United last Saturday.

Jon Kaye's second half equaliser cancelled out Owen Betts' opener, before Hadleigh struck on 90 minutes to earn the win in the Eastern Counties Premier Division (ECL).

Soham, now led by Lloyd Groves after joint manager Matt Clements stepped down earlier this month, host Brantham Athletic at Julius Martin Lane this Saturday, 3pm.

Ely aim for four ECL games unbeaten when they entertain Newmarket Town in a local derby at the Demcom Stadium on Saturday, 3pm.