Advanced search

Your chance to meet former British athlete Derek Redmond at special SportsAid lunch in Ely

PUBLISHED: 13:06 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 08 October 2019

Derek Redmond who is to be guest speaker at the SportsAid lunch in Ely on November 1. Picture; SUBMITTED

Derek Redmond who is to be guest speaker at the SportsAid lunch in Ely on November 1. Picture; SUBMITTED

Archant

Former athlete Derek Redmond is to be guest speaker at the next Ely SportsAid lunch.

Derek will make his guest appearance at the lunch held on November 1 at the Ely City Golf Club in Cambridge Road.

During his career, he held the British record for the 400 metres sprint, breaking the British record in 1985, losing it and winning it back in 1987.

Derek also won gold medal in the 4 x 400 metres relay at the European Championships in 1986 and silver in 1987. In the 1991 World Championships Derek was a member of the British team that shocked the athletics world. They beat the much-favoured American team into second place to claim the gold medal in the 4 x 400 metres relay.

That was when he ran the second leg in the final and with his teammates Roger Black, John Regis and Kriss Akabusi, ran what was then the second-fastest 4x400 metres relay in history.

You may also want to watch:

At the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Derek was in good form and posted the fastest time of the first round, and went on to win his quarter-final.

In the semi-final, he started well, but in the back straight about 250 metres from the finish, his hamstring tore, fell and even though help went to his aide he decided he wanted to finish the race.

His father went to support Derek and as they crossed the finish line he had a standing ovation but because he had been helped Derek was officially disqualified.

On January 10, 2012, it was announced that his father Jim would be one of the Olympic torch bearers in London for the Summer Games.

Sponsors for the fund raising lunch include Ashtons Legal, Cheffins, Ely City Golf Course Ltd, Lovewell Blake, PEM and Martin & Mortimer.

For tickets, email: paula4sportsaid@gmail.com

Most Read

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Tattoo parlour in Littleport to ink butterfly designs to raise awareness of funding hit baby loss charity

A tattoo parlour in Littleport will be inking butterfly designs to raise money for a baby loss charity that has been forced to suspend its counselling service. Pictured are staff Paula Islam, Rianne Farrow, Sarah Reed, Iliya Lliev. Picture: ALL SACRED TATTOO

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Two rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after major two-car smash on A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport

Two have been injured following a major car crash on the A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport on Monday, October 7. Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops

Soham factory Ivor Searle welcomes four new apprentices

Soham engineering firm Ivor Searle invests in new apprentices. Pictured is Shane Shanks; Brodie Brewer; Jacob Low; Connor Jones. Picture: IVOR SEARLE

Most Read

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Tattoo parlour in Littleport to ink butterfly designs to raise awareness of funding hit baby loss charity

A tattoo parlour in Littleport will be inking butterfly designs to raise money for a baby loss charity that has been forced to suspend its counselling service. Pictured are staff Paula Islam, Rianne Farrow, Sarah Reed, Iliya Lliev. Picture: ALL SACRED TATTOO

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Two rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after major two-car smash on A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport

Two have been injured following a major car crash on the A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport on Monday, October 7. Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops

Soham factory Ivor Searle welcomes four new apprentices

Soham engineering firm Ivor Searle invests in new apprentices. Pictured is Shane Shanks; Brodie Brewer; Jacob Low; Connor Jones. Picture: IVOR SEARLE

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Your chance to meet former British athlete Derek Redmond at special SportsAid lunch in Ely

Derek Redmond who is to be guest speaker at the SportsAid lunch in Ely on November 1. Picture; SUBMITTED

East Cambs Warriors notch up an emphatic victory in their away game with Huntingdon

Emphatic away win for East Cambs Warriors. Picture; SUBMTTED

Drama students from Cambridgeshire travel back in time as they attend Shakespeare Schools Festival

Students from Witchford Village College travelled back in time as they attended the Shakespeare Schools Festival. Picture: Supplied/WVC

Meet the characters of Dick Whittington as KD Theatre launch their Christmas pantomime in Ely

KD Theatre Productions’ Christmas pantomime returns to The Maltings in Ely this winter - and we have a family ticket to give away. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists