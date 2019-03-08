Your chance to meet former British athlete Derek Redmond at special SportsAid lunch in Ely

Derek Redmond who is to be guest speaker at the SportsAid lunch in Ely on November 1. Picture; SUBMITTED Archant

Former athlete Derek Redmond is to be guest speaker at the next Ely SportsAid lunch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Derek will make his guest appearance at the lunch held on November 1 at the Ely City Golf Club in Cambridge Road.

During his career, he held the British record for the 400 metres sprint, breaking the British record in 1985, losing it and winning it back in 1987.

Derek also won gold medal in the 4 x 400 metres relay at the European Championships in 1986 and silver in 1987. In the 1991 World Championships Derek was a member of the British team that shocked the athletics world. They beat the much-favoured American team into second place to claim the gold medal in the 4 x 400 metres relay.

That was when he ran the second leg in the final and with his teammates Roger Black, John Regis and Kriss Akabusi, ran what was then the second-fastest 4x400 metres relay in history.

You may also want to watch:

At the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Derek was in good form and posted the fastest time of the first round, and went on to win his quarter-final.

In the semi-final, he started well, but in the back straight about 250 metres from the finish, his hamstring tore, fell and even though help went to his aide he decided he wanted to finish the race.

His father went to support Derek and as they crossed the finish line he had a standing ovation but because he had been helped Derek was officially disqualified.

On January 10, 2012, it was announced that his father Jim would be one of the Olympic torch bearers in London for the Summer Games.

Sponsors for the fund raising lunch include Ashtons Legal, Cheffins, Ely City Golf Course Ltd, Lovewell Blake, PEM and Martin & Mortimer.

For tickets, email: paula4sportsaid@gmail.com