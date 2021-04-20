Lloyd Groves heaps praise and thanks on Soham Town Rangers after departing for Cogenhoe

Published: 11:56 AM April 20, 2021

One of Soham Town Rangers most loved sons has left the club to take up a management role elsewhere.

Lloyd Groves was player coach but will now be number two at Cogenhoe United behind former Biggleswade Town and St Ives Town number two Craig Adams.

Groves signed for the club originally in 2016 from Godmanchester Rovers and ended that season as both player and assistant manager.

A spell away punctuated his tenure but he returned to Julius Martin Lane in 2018 and to the management team.

He made 98 appearances in his two spells, scoring 12 goals, and left an indelible mark both on and off the pitch.

He also penned an open letter to supporters, published on the club website.

In it he said: "To my beloved STRFC faithful. It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from Julius Martin Lane.

"It is a club so close to my heart and one that has allowed me to grow into the coach and person I am today.

"There are far too many people to thank during my two stints at Soham but I want to say a special thank you to Robbie [Mason] and Erkan [Okay] for giving me an opportunity when I was left in the wilderness.

"Their class and professionalism has been nothing short of remarkable and I will hold them at the highest regard for that.

"To Mr Goldsack, the board of directors and the staff behind the scenes, thank you so much for your ever-present support and patience.

"I haven’t always been the easiest to work with, especially my temper at times on the pitch, but you’ve stuck by me and us through thick and thin.

"To the players, past and present, without your buy-in, your enthusiasm, your endeavour and your desire to improve and develop I wouldn’t be where I am today.

"You’ve helped me to grow and overcome challenges that I never thought possible and I thank you for that.

"And last but not least, the beautiful fans behind this wonderful football club. What more can I say other than thank you. Thank you for sticking up for me and thank you for accepting me for who I am and into your green family.

"If I am loved half as much as I am at my new club like I am at Soham, I know I won’t have done bad.

"So, I sign out with a tear in my eye but this is not the end, only the closure of the chapter."