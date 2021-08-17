News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Impressive start to cyclocross season for Ely riders

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:18 PM August 17, 2021   
Neil Bowman Ely & District Cycling Club

Neil Bowman racing in the Ashwell CC summer cyclocross series for Ely & District Cycling Club. - Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club

It's usually a discipline that takes place in winter, but for some Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs riders, the cyclocross season started early this year.

Father and son duos Joshua and Harvey Woodroffe and Neil and Lucas Bowman were competing in the Ashwell CC summer cyclocross series on August 12.  

After an early crash, Lucas finished 11th overall and sixth in the under 12 category, while Harvey continued his strong form with a first-place finish overall and in the under 12s class.

Their elders finished impressively, too, Neil coming fifth overall and first in the V50 category. Joshua finished 30th overall, seventh in the senior class.

Lucas Bowman in action for Ely Cycling Club

Lucas Bowman racing in the Ashwell CC summer cyclocross series for Ely & District Cycling Club. - Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club

Time trial racing resumed at the weekend with the ECCA 10-mile race on the E2/10 course near Six Mile Bottom. 

Darran Bennett was back on imperious form, completing the 10-mile course in a time of 20:18, giving him 4th place overall out of 79 male riders. 

Darran Bennett riding for Ely Cycling Club near Six Mile Bottom

Darran Bennett on his way to fourth place overall at a 10-mile time trial near Six Mile Bottom. - Credit: Davey Jones

John Manlow finished in 21:47 and 29th place, just ahead of Derek Ricketts in 21:58.

Will Shepherd crossed in 22:29 and 47th place, while Steve Peck came home in 59th place with a time of 23:26. 

The combined times of Bennett, Manlow and Ricketts gave Ely third place in the team prize.

Further afield, Alison Fox travelled to Nottingham to take part in the Sherwood CC race on the A25/34 course held on the A46. 

Fox set a new distance personal best for 25 miles, finishing in a time of 64:56 putting her in seventh place in the women's race.

