Published: 4:01 PM June 25, 2021

Many of Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs kept up appearances as they were in midweek action.

Harvey Woodroffe crossed second in the under 12s race at Hethel, Norfolk in the third of six rounds of the Lotus Cars Cycle Race League 2021.

Fellow junior rider Kieran Vanhoutte also competed in the same event, while his father Ferenc came home in 24th spot in only his third road race.

Rob Golding racing near Six Mile Bottom. - Credit: Davey Jones

Tom Lewis. - Credit: Fergus Muir

The next day, Woodroffe raced in Milton Keynes and sprinted to another runner-up finish, this time in round one of the National Bowl Midweek Youth Racing series.

Ely riders were also racing in a 10-mile VTTA race on the E2/10 course near Six Mile Bottom.

Derek Ricketts in action for Ely. - Credit: Davey Jones

Rob Golding finished sixth in a course personal best of 19:48, Derek Ricketts crossed in 21:52 ahead of Will Shepherd in 22:31, despite both riders’ chains coming off earlier on.

Alison Fox came third in the women’s race to record a new personal best.

Will Shepherd riding near Six Mile Bottom for Ely. - Credit: Davey Jones

Harvey Woodroffe for Ely. - Credit: Joshua Woodroffe

On June 20, Mathew Eley crossed in 11th place in the first division men’s race at the Mud Sweat and Gears MTB series at Haughley Park near Bury St Edmunds.

Michael Burrell finished in 18th place in the Division 3 race, ahead of George Hallam in 58th.

Junior rider Tom Lewis, who raced in the fourth division men’s race, finished 22nd while Woodroffe came sixth in the under 13 boys’ race.