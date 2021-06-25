News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Youngsters step up to the mark for city club

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:01 PM June 25, 2021   
Alison Fox Ely

Alison Fox in action for Ely. - Credit: Davey Jones

Many of Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs kept up appearances as they were in midweek action. 

Harvey Woodroffe crossed second in the under 12s race at Hethel, Norfolk in the third of six rounds of the Lotus Cars Cycle Race League 2021. 

Fellow junior rider Kieran Vanhoutte also competed in the same event, while his father Ferenc came home in 24th spot in only his third road race. 

Rob Golding Ely

Rob Golding racing near Six Mile Bottom. - Credit: Davey Jones

Tom Lewis Ely

Tom Lewis. - Credit: Fergus Muir

The next day, Woodroffe raced in Milton Keynes and sprinted to another runner-up finish, this time in round one of the National Bowl Midweek Youth Racing series. 

Ely riders were also racing in a 10-mile VTTA race on the E2/10 course near Six Mile Bottom. 

Derek Ricketts Ely

Derek Ricketts in action for Ely. - Credit: Davey Jones

Rob Golding finished sixth in a course personal best of 19:48, Derek Ricketts crossed in 21:52 ahead of Will Shepherd in 22:31, despite both riders’ chains coming off earlier on. 

Alison Fox came third in the women’s race to record a new personal best. 

Will Shepherd Ely

Will Shepherd riding near Six Mile Bottom for Ely. - Credit: Davey Jones

Harvey Woodroffe Ely

Harvey Woodroffe for Ely. - Credit: Joshua Woodroffe

Most Read

  1. 1 Spotted in Ely founder Mark Cooney dies
  2. 2 Lidl lists Cambridgeshire locations for ‘potential store development’
  3. 3 Recycling firm goes bust ahead of £55,000 court fines and costs  
  1. 4 Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide
  2. 5 Man hails social media after finding stolen dumper in under 48 hours
  3. 6 'Most significant' Fens archive footage in years
  4. 7 Young writer's 'wonderful' poem wins competition
  5. 8 Tools, machinery and materials worth £100k stolen from building site
  6. 9 Pool memories and 60s celebrities - a nostalgic step back in time
  7. 10 Letter: Who's been pinching my dog biscuits?

On June 20, Mathew Eley crossed in 11th place in the first division men’s race at the Mud Sweat and Gears MTB series at Haughley Park near Bury St Edmunds. 

Michael Burrell finished in 18th place in the Division 3 race, ahead of George Hallam in 58th.     

Junior rider Tom Lewis, who raced in the fourth division men’s race, finished 22nd while Woodroffe came sixth in the under 13 boys’ race. 

Cycling
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video of man who spat at woman in Ely

Woman left 'terrified' after spitting assault

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire MPs Anthony Browne and Lucy Frazer

Cambridgeshire Highways

£2m in government funding secured to explore A10 improvements

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Man arrested after cannabis ‘factory’ found as firefighters tackle tackling house blaze 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Man arrested after cannabis factory found after house blaze 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Inside addenbrooke's

NHS | Updated

On hottest day of the year hospital 'put me in a store room for over...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus