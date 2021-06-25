Youngsters step up to the mark for city club
- Credit: Davey Jones
Many of Ely & District B&T Motor Repairs kept up appearances as they were in midweek action.
Harvey Woodroffe crossed second in the under 12s race at Hethel, Norfolk in the third of six rounds of the Lotus Cars Cycle Race League 2021.
Fellow junior rider Kieran Vanhoutte also competed in the same event, while his father Ferenc came home in 24th spot in only his third road race.
The next day, Woodroffe raced in Milton Keynes and sprinted to another runner-up finish, this time in round one of the National Bowl Midweek Youth Racing series.
Ely riders were also racing in a 10-mile VTTA race on the E2/10 course near Six Mile Bottom.
Rob Golding finished sixth in a course personal best of 19:48, Derek Ricketts crossed in 21:52 ahead of Will Shepherd in 22:31, despite both riders’ chains coming off earlier on.
Alison Fox came third in the women’s race to record a new personal best.
Most Read
- 1 Spotted in Ely founder Mark Cooney dies
- 2 Lidl lists Cambridgeshire locations for ‘potential store development’
- 3 Recycling firm goes bust ahead of £55,000 court fines and costs
- 4 Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide
- 5 Man hails social media after finding stolen dumper in under 48 hours
- 6 'Most significant' Fens archive footage in years
- 7 Young writer's 'wonderful' poem wins competition
- 8 Tools, machinery and materials worth £100k stolen from building site
- 9 Pool memories and 60s celebrities - a nostalgic step back in time
- 10 Letter: Who's been pinching my dog biscuits?
On June 20, Mathew Eley crossed in 11th place in the first division men’s race at the Mud Sweat and Gears MTB series at Haughley Park near Bury St Edmunds.
Michael Burrell finished in 18th place in the Division 3 race, ahead of George Hallam in 58th.
Junior rider Tom Lewis, who raced in the fourth division men’s race, finished 22nd while Woodroffe came sixth in the under 13 boys’ race.